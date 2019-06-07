Attorneys for La Luz del Mundo leader accused of sex abuse claim ‘high-tech hit job’

Garcia was arrested on Monday with two co-defendants while a fourth is still at large. Garcia, Alondra Ocampo, Azalea Rangel Melendez and Susana Medina Oaxaca are all affiliated with the religious organization and face a criminal complaint with 26 felony counts that include human trafficking, production of child pornography and forcible rape of a minor. Prosecutors allege that the crimes were committed in Los Angeles County between 2015 and 2018 and say the victims in the case are four minors and one adult who were either members of the organization or children of members.