LA Times Today: Why NASA’s new mission will study Earth’s water from space

A new NASA mission is tracking the movement of surface water in every river, lake and ocean on Earth.



The data is expected to launch climate change research into a new era — revealing critical information on climate patterns, flooding and the future of our water supply.