How the COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer compare head to head

If the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech was good enough to get a nod from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the vaccine from Moderna and the National Institutes of Health almost certainly is as well.

The FDA on Tuesday released its detailed analysis of the Moderna vaccine’s performance (so far) in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial involving more than 30,000 people. The bottom line: It was 94.5% effective at preventing cases of COVID-19.