Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Science

COVID-19’s U.S. toll projected to drop sharply by the end of July

Brian Acevedo receives a shot of COVID-19 vaccine at Pratt & Whitney Runway in East Hartford, Conn.
Brian Acevedo, a 16-year-old sophomore at CREC Academy of Aerospace and Engineering, receives a shot of COVID-19 vaccine at Pratt & Whitney Runway in East Hartford, Conn.
(Jessica Hill/Associated Press)
By MIKE STOBBE
Associated Press
Share
NEW YORK —

Teams of experts are projecting COVID-19’s toll on the U.S. will fall sharply by the end of July, according to research released by the government Wednesday.

But they also warn that a “substantial increase” in hospitalizations and deaths is possible if unvaccinated people do not follow basic precautions such as wearing a mask and keeping their distance from others.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paper included projections from six research groups. Their assignment was to predict the course of the U.S. epidemic between now and September under different scenarios, depending on how the vaccination drive proceeds and how people behave.

Mainly, it’s good news. Even under scenarios involving disappointing vaccination rates, coronavirus cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are expected to drop dramatically by the end of July and continue to fall afterward.

Advertisement

The CDC is now reporting an average of about 350,000 new cases each week, 35,000 hospitalizations and more than 4,000 deaths.

Under the most optimistic scenarios considered, by the end of July new weekly national cases could drop below 50,000, hospitalizations to fewer than 1,000, and deaths to between 200 and 300.

“We are not out of the woods yet, but we could be very close,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, while noting that coronavirus variants are a “wild card” that could set back progress.

The projections are probably in line with what many Americans were already expecting for this summer.

Science

For some of us, returning to pre-COVID life is turning out to be harder than we expected

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 12: Shelby Bernstein, 29, feels anxiety seeing people gather at parks without masks or dining at outdoor restaurants and here poses for a portrait outside her home in Westlake on Monday, April 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Science

For some of us, returning to pre-COVID life is turning out to be harder than we expected

We seem to be on the cusp of returning to normal life, but for many people, transitioning back to Before Times is proving to be a lot more fraught than we expected.

More Coverage

New data reassuring for COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy
FEMA can help cover funeral costs for people who lost loved ones to COVID-19

With COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations and coronavirus cases plummeting since January, many states and cities are already moving to ease or lift restrictions on restaurants, bars, theaters and other businesses and talking about getting back to something close to normal this summer.

New York’s subways will start running all night again this month, Las Vegas is bustling again after casino capacity limits were raised, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week suspended all restrictions put in place by local governments, though businesses may continue requiring people to wear masks and keep their distance, and many are still doing so.

Advertisement

Many people in Florida have resumed parties, graduations and recitals. Walt Disney World lets guests remove their masks for photographs.

“It does feel like life is returning to normal,” said 67-year-old Vicki Restivo of Miami, who after getting vaccinated resumed outings with her friends at restaurants and traveled to Egypt — and felt “very comfortable” about it.

President Biden on Tuesday set a goal of delivering shots to 70% of U.S. adults by July 4. Such a goal, if met, would fit in with the best-case scenarios, said one of the study’s co-authors, CDC biologist Michael Johansson.

Science

New CDC mask guidance draws clear line between vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans

Flight attendant Rick Easley II wears a vaccination sticker after getting a COVID-19 shot in New York City.

Science

New CDC mask guidance draws clear line between vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans

U.S. health officials see two kinds of people: Those who are vaccinated and those who aren’t. They’re trying to get unvaccinated Americans to switch sides.

More Coverage

When do I still need to wear a mask and when can I go without? A guide to staying safe
L.A. County to follow new federal mask guidance

Advertisement

Under more pessimistic scenarios, with subpar vaccinations and declining use of masks and social distancing, weekly cases probably would still drop but could number in the hundreds of thousands, with tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths.

“Something I am asked often is when will the pandemic be over and when can we go back to normal,” Walensky said. “The reality is: It all depends on the actions we take now.”

All the projections trend down, illustrating the powerful effect of the vaccination campaign. But there’s a devastating difference between the more gently sloping declines in some scenarios and the more dramatic drops in others, said Jennifer Kates, director of global health and HIV policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation.

“Each of these differences are people’s lives,” said Kates, who is part of a Kaiser research team that has focused on COVID-19 and was not involved in the CDC study.

Advertisement

Science

Luck is essential for any successful coronavirus variant, study shows

A specimen of the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant from the United Kingdom is seen under a microscope.

Science

Luck is essential for any successful coronavirus variant, study shows

A new study shows that even a coronavirus variant that’s built to transmit won’t get very far if it doesn’t have the good fortune of meeting a superspreader.

The U.S. death toll stands at more than 578,000. The CDC paper gives no overall estimate of how high the number of dead might go. But a closely watched projection from the University of Washington shows the curve largely flattening out in the coming months, with the toll reaching about 599,000 by Aug. 1.

More than 56% of the nation’s adults, or close to 146 million people, have received at least one dose of vaccine, and almost 41% are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Johansson said the paper is intended not so much as a prediction of exactly what’s going to happen but as a way to understand how things might unfold if vaccination drives or other efforts stumble.

Advertisement

By September, assuming high vaccination rates and continuing use of prevention measures, the models indicate new cases could fall to just a few hundred per week and just tens of hospitalizations and deaths.

The paper also sketched out a worst-case scenario, in which cases could rise to 900,000 per week, hospitalizations to 50,000, and deaths to 10,000. That most likely would happen sometime this month, the projections said.

California

Column: Johnson & Johnson eroded trust in all COVID-19 vaccines. Can it be rebuilt?

FILE - In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. University of California, San Francisco officials say a man in his 30s is recuperating after developing a rare blood clot in his leg within two weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

California

Column: Johnson & Johnson eroded trust in all COVID-19 vaccines. Can it be rebuilt?

Long before the blood clots, there were fears the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was a second-class shot compared with Moderna or Pfizer.

However, the paper’s projections are based on data available through late March, when the national picture was somewhat darker.

Advertisement

The CDC paper “is already looking a little outdated, because we’ve seen cases continue to go down, and hospitalizations go down, and deaths go down,” Kates said.

Nevertheless, Johansson warned: “We’re still in a tenuous position.”

There is variation from state to state in how well vaccination campaigns are going and how fast restrictions are being abandoned, and that will probably mean some states will suffer a higher toll from COVID-19 than others in the coming months, Kates said.

“If you take the foot off the gas,” she said, “you can really have some bad outcomes.”

Advertisement

California

In dramatic shift, California COVID-19 hospitalizations are lowest since pandemic’s start

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2020, file photo, Emergency Medical Services transfers a patient at the Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center hospital in Los Angeles. Los Angeles County, which is home to a quarter of the state's 40 million people and has endured a disproportionate number of deaths, didn't record a single COVID-19 death on Sunday, May 2. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

California

In dramatic shift, California COVID-19 hospitalizations are lowest since pandemic’s start

The number of COVID-19 patients reported statewide Monday was 1,608 — the lowest since tracking began on March 30, 2020.

The paper doesn’t look past September, and scientists cannot say for sure what the epidemic will look like next fall and winter because it’s not known how enduring vaccine protection will be or whether variants of the virus will prove to be a greater problem.

Like the flu, COVID-19 could increase as people move indoors in the cold weather.

“My hope is with enough people vaccinated we will be able to get to something that will resemble maybe a bad flu season,” said William Hanage, a Harvard University expert on disease dynamics who was not involved in the research. But “it’s not going to go away. It’s not going to be eradicated.”

ScienceWorld & NationCOVID-19 PandemicCOVID-19 Vaccines

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement