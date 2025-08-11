Telehealth abortions are centered in poor states with few options

Boxes of Mifeprex, which will be sent out to clients, are stacked at the Massachusetts Medication Abortion Access Project in Somerville, Mass.

Telemedicine has become a crucial access point for lower-income pregnant women seeking abortions, according to a study published Monday, as the antiabortion movement ramps up efforts to restrict telehealth access through lawsuits and policy.

The report, led by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin, examined prescription data from the telehealth service Aid Access, which provides abortion drugs in all 50 states. Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022, the researchers found telehealth abortions were more than two times higher in states that put restrictions in place. But money and distance also played a critical role in the use of the mail-order medicines.

Of the counties where Aid Access operated between July 2023 and September 2024, 84% were in states with abortion restrictions or near-total bans, according to the research letter in the Journal of the American Medical Assn. The numbers were also higher in counties where more people lived in poverty or had to travel farther than 100 miles to reach a clinic, the researchers found.

“Restricting abortion access doesn’t make it disappear,” said Rebecca Gomperts, founder of Aid Access and one of the study researchers. “Telehealth is a growing field for all types of medical care. Access to abortion is part of that trend.”

The findings show telehealth can address inequality over access and reach people in vulnerable situations, even in states that allow abortions. But the results may be skewed when it comes to places that did institute bans or other restrictions. Aid Access, which is based in Amsterdam, has a bigger impact as one of the few telehealth groups to mail the medicines into those states, using so-called shield laws that protect providers who write the prescriptions.

The study comes as the popularity of using telehealth to access abortion medication is rising. Women are using it to bypass strict state laws, reduce the need to travel long distances for care and access cheaper services no matter where they live.

Telehealth accounted for about 5% of abortions when the Supreme Court removed it as a national right, according to Society of Family Planning data. Since then, a patchwork system of access has cropped up across the country and telehealth now accounts for one-in-four abortions.

Eight states have passed telehealth shield laws to protect physicians from criminal or civil prosecution, according to Kaiser Family Foundation Health. New York and Maine have safeguards so physicians’ names aren’t on medication labels, with Massachusetts also prohibiting authorities from cooperating in federal or out-of-state investigations into protected healthcare services.

For antiabortion groups and lawmakers, restricting telehealth access has become a primary goal. Lawsuits have popped up in states with strict bans that challenge shield laws. In July, a Texas man sued a California doctor for prescribing his girlfriend mifepristone, one of the abortion medications. A New York doctor has been indicted on felony charges in Louisiana and sued by the Texas attorney general for sending abortion drugs to patients in those states.

Nix writes for Bloomberg.


