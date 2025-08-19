NASA’s Webb telescope finds a new tiny moon around Uranus

An image provided by NASA shows the planet Uranus, taken by the spacecraft Voyager 2 in 1986.

The Webb Space Telescope has spotted a new tiny moon orbiting Uranus.

The new member of the lunar gang, announced Tuesday by NASA, appears to be only six miles wide. It was spotted by the telescope’s near-infrared camera during observations in February.

Scientists think it hid for so long — even eluding the Voyager 2 spacecraft during its flyby about 40 years ago — because of its faintness and small size.

Uranus has 28 known moons that are named after characters from Shakespeare and Alexander Pope. About half are smaller and orbit the planet at closer range. This newest addition, still nameless, ups the planet’s total moon count to 29.

Ramakrishnan writes for the Associated Press.