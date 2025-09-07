Thousands of newborn stars dazzle in latest image from NASA’s Webb Space Telescope

This image provided recently by NASA shows a scene of star birth in Pismis 24, a young star cluster about 5,500 light-years from Earth in the constellation Scorpius taken by NASA’s Webb Space Telescope.

Thousands of newborn stars sparkle and dazzle in the latest snapshot by NASA’s Webb Space Telescope.

Released recently, the picture provides a breathtaking view of a nearby star-birthing center, 5,500 light-years away. A single light-year is 5.8 trillion miles.

Besides baby stars in a variety of sizes and colors, the photo reveals a dramatic cloud of star-forming dust and gas. This cloud — the so-called Lobster Nebula — is so massive that it spills beyond the camera lens. The cluster of infant stars, named Pismis 24, is located deep inside.

Launched in 2021, Webb is the largest and most powerful telescope ever sent into space. It views the universe in the infrared, spending more than five hours to capture this one shot.

Dunn writes for the Associated Press.