Mental health on the spectrum

Autism is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects social communication, sensory processing and the way people experience the world.

The autism spectrum encompasses a stunningly diverse range of behaviors, skills, strengths and challenges. Yet across the spectrum, an underaddressed problem persists: Autistic people of all ages are significantly more likely to grapple with mental conditions like depression and anxiety than are their allistic, or non-autistic, peers. They are also far more likely to think about and die by suicide. Yet when they seek help, they often encounter a mental healthcare system that doesn’t understand or accommodate their needs.

In the coming months, L.A. Times science and health reporter Corinne Purtill will explore the factors affecting the mental health of autistic children, teens and adults. The stories will highlight emerging therapies, screening tools and interventions that support and validate neurodivergent individuals, and introduce the people — both autistic and allistic — who are working for change.

These stories were reported with the support of the Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism and the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism’s National Fellowship’s Kristy Hammam Fund for Health Journalism.