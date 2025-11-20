Identity first, or person first? Guidelines this series follows when writing about autism and mental health

Language evolves. When we learn new information that changes our understanding of a subject, the words we use will change as well.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Autism and mental health are complex subjects. Here are some guidelines we use when choosing how to write about them.

Person first? Identity first? It depends.

When we’re writing about a person’s experience with a mental health condition, we’ll likely use “ person-first language .” For example, we will refer to someone as “living with schizophrenia” or “having a diagnosis of schizophrenia,” instead of describing that person as “a schizophrenic.”

The same goes for writing about a disability, which is a mental or physical condition that significantly affects the ability to carry out at least one life activity. An illness or disability is something that a person has, not the essence of who they are.

When it comes to autism, many people with the neurodevelopmental condition prefer what’s called “ identity-first language ”: describing someone as “an autistic person,” for example, rather than “a person with autism.” Advocates for this language say that autism is an essential part of their identity, and isn’t something that can or should be separated from an individual either in real life or on the page.

Research has found that a majority of autistic people in English-speaking countries prefer identity-first language. Most of the time, that’s what you’ll read in these stories. There are also people in the autism community who prefer person-first language, so there will be times when that’s the more appropriate choice. And of course, when we directly quote someone, we will use the exact words they said or wrote.

In general, when an individual makes clear how they want to be described, we will honor that person’s preferences.

Many autistic people live with mental health conditions. Autism isn’t one of them.

Autism is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects social communication and sensory processing. It’s not a mental health disorder, and isn’t something that can be cured.

Studies have found that up to 80% of adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder also have at least one additional mental health condition such as depression or anxiety. These conditions are distinct from autism, and often respond to treatment interventions.

When reporting on suicide, there is some information we leave out on purpose.

Multiple studies have found that certain descriptors and details, particularly those connected to the specific method by which a person died, may have a harmful effect on people struggling with thoughts of suicide. For that reason, our stories don’t describe the methods people use to kill themselves, even when we have learned that information during our reporting.

Language evolves and we will too.

Our stories are based on the best information we have available at the time we publish. When we learn new information that changes our understanding of a subject, the words we use will change as well.

