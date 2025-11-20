CDC replaces website on vaccines and autism with false and misleading statements

A sign marks the entrance to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has altered its website on autism and vaccines, removing unequivocal statements that immunizations don’t cause the neurodevelopmental disorder and replacing them with inaccurate and misleading information about the links between the shots and autism.

Until Wednesday, the CDC page “Autism and Vaccines” began: “Studies have shown that there is no link between receiving vaccines and developing autism spectrum disorder (ASD).”

This was followed, in large font, by the blunt statement: “Vaccines do not cause autism.”

The rest of the page summarized some of the CDC’s own studies into autism and vaccine ingredients, none of which found any causal links between the two.

On Wednesday, the page was altered so that it now begins: “The claim ‘vaccines do not cause autism’ is not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism.”

The words “Vaccines do not cause autism” still appear near the top, but with an asterisk that leads to a note at the bottom.

“The header ‘Vaccines do not cause autism’ has not been removed due to an agreement with the chair of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee that it would remain on the CDC website,” the site states.

The chair of that committee, Sen. Bill Cassidy, cast the deciding vote to advance Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s appointment as Health and Human Services secretary, in exchange for Kennedy’s promise that he wouldn’t erode public confidence in vaccines.

The news was met with outrage by scientists and advocates.

“We are appalled to find that the content on the CDC webpage “ Autism and Vaccines ” has been changed and distorted, and is now filled with anti-vaccine rhetoric and outright lies about vaccines and autism,” the non-profit Autism Science Foundation said in a statement. “The CDC’s previous science and evidence-based website has been replaced with misinformation and now actually contradicts the best available science.”

The current CDC page now says that the rise in autism diagnoses correlates with an increase in the number of vaccines given to infants. Multiple researchers have argued that the rise in autism spectrum disorder diagnoses is better explained by an expanding diagnostic definition of the disorder, along with better monitoring and diagnosis for more children.

The CDC and Sen. Cassidy’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.