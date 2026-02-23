6 planets will parade across the night sky this weekend

Stargazers observe the night sky near an observatory in the village of Avren, Bulgaria.

Six planets are linking up in the sky at the end of February, and most will be visible to the naked eye.

It’s what’s known as a planetary parade, which happens when multiple planets appear to line up in the sky at once. The planets aren’t in a straight line but are close together on one side of the sun.

Viewers can usually spot two or three planets after sunset, according to NASA. Hangouts of four or five that can be glimpsed with the naked eye are less common and occur every few years. Last year featured lineups of six and all seven planets.

When will they be visible?

On Saturday, Mercury, Venus, Jupiter and Saturn will be visible to the naked eye if clear skies allow. Uranus and Neptune can only be spotted with binoculars and telescopes.

What time is optimal for viewing?

Go outside about an hour after sunset and venture away from tall buildings and trees that will block the view. Look to the western sky and spot Mercury, Venus and Saturn close to the horizon. Jupiter will be higher up, along with Uranus and Neptune.

How will you know if you’ve spied a member of the parade?

“If it’s twinkling, it’s a star. If it is not twinkling, it’s a planet,” said Sara Mazrouei, a planetary scientist with Humber Polytechnic in Canada.

The parade should be visible over the weekend and in the days after. Eventually, Mercury will bow out and dip below the horizon.

At least one bright planet is visible on most nights, according to NASA.

Glimpsing many in the sky at once is a fun way to connect with astronomers of centuries past, said planetary scientist Emily Elizondo with Michigan State University.

Ancient astronomers used to make sense of the universe “just by looking up at the stars and the planets,” Elizondo said, “which is something that we can do today.”

