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Science & Medicine

Astronomers measure the mind-blowing power and speed of black hole jets for the first time

An image shows stellar wind from the supergiant star pushing away the jets launched by a black hole.
An image shows how the strong stellar wind from the supergiant star pushes the jets launched by the black hole away from the star. )
(International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research / AP)
By Marcia Dunn
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CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — For the first time, scientists have measured the instantaneous, mind-blowing power of jets blasting from a black hole.

The jet power from this relatively close black hole-star system is equivalent to 10,000 suns, an international research team reported Thursday. They also tracked the jet speed: roughly 355 million mph — half the speed of light.

Located 7,200 light-years away, Cygnus X-1 features not only a black hole — the first one ever identified more than a half-century ago — but a blue supergiant star, its constant companion. A light-year is nearly 6 trillion miles.

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The University of Oxford’s Steve Prabu and his team based their findings on 18 years of high-resolution radio imaging obtained by a global telescope network. He conducted the research while still at Australia’s Curtin University, which led the study published in Nature Astronomy.

Prabu and his colleagues were able to measure the swift power of these “dancing jets,” as he calls them, as they were pushed in opposite directions by the star’s wind. The group based its calculations on how much the jets were bent by the stellar wind as well as computer modeling.

Until now, a black hole’s jet power had to be averaged over tens of thousands of years, the researchers said.

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Prabu said a key finding is that 10% of all the energy released as matter falls toward the black hole is carried away by the jets.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: The NASA Europa Clipper spacecraft is viewed inside a Spacecraft Assembly Facility clean room at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) on April 11, 2024 in Pasadena, California. The spacecraft is scheduled to investigate and perform flybys of Europa, Jupiter's moon, where data suggests a global ocean of water lies beneath the icy surface which may be habitable for life. The spacecraft is scheduled to launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in October. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

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On the skimpy side as black holes go, the one in Cygnus X-1 is continually pulling gases from its stellar playmate as they orbit one another. Discovered in the 1960s, the binary system is located in the Milky Way within the Cygnus, or swan, constellation.

The supergiant star feeds material to the black hole, giving it “something to ‘eat’ and launch as jets,” Prabu said in an email.

These jets can help scientists better understand how black holes help shape galaxies and other cosmic structures through large-scale shocks and turbulence.

Prabu plans to apply similar techniques to other black holes. “It would be exciting to measure jet power in many more systems,” he said.

Dunn writes for the Associated Press.

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