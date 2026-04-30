Kiara Brokenbrough went viral for her $500 wedding. She died the day her son was born

Kiara and Joel Brokenbrough, whose 2022 wedding went viral, were anticipating the birth of their first child when she died unexpectedly on March 30, 2026.

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Kiara Brokenbrough’s 2022 wedding to Joel Brokenbrough drew national headlines for its elegant simplicity on a $500 budget.

Four years later, her Instagram post documenting the couple’s baby shower was full of the creative details the social media influencer’s followers had come to expect. Photos showed a pickup basketball game with pink and blue jerseys, a heart-shaped white cake and a Bible in which guests were invited to highlight favorite passages for the pair’s first child. In one image, a radiant Kiara waved at the camera, Joel’s hands cradling her belly.

The March 22 post would be her last. Kiara, 32, died on March 30, the same day her son Jonah was born.

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While the circumstances of her death remain private, a family representative told the Times that media reports stating that she died as a result of childbirth complications are not accurate.

Doctors successfully delivered Jonah “in a truly miraculous way,” Joel Brokenbrough, 34, wrote on Facebook , and the baby remains in stable condition in neonatal intensive care.

Her family is reeling from the sudden loss of a woman with a gift for making the people around her feel seen.

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“She was just so pleasant. She had this smile and this poise about herself. She was confident, but yet she wasn’t arrogant,” a family representative said. “She always made you feel accepted and wanted.”

The daughter of Lori Gill Lacey and Ronald Draper, Brokenbrough grew up in the Pomona area. She and Joel met in 2017 and married five years later.

In a year when the flashy weddings of celebrity couples like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, filled social media feeds, the ceremony Kiara planned caught people’s attention.

She found a dress for $47; he wore a $100 suit. They said their vows on a scenic overlook on Angeles Crest Highway, surrounded by a handful of family and friends.

The wedding went viral on social media and was featured on Good Morning America. It also spoke to who Kiara was as a person, family members said: beautiful, warm, thoughtfully attentive to details and focused on the things that matter most.

“We’ve gotten so far away from how weddings were something so simple as bride and groom coming together, bowing to God to stay together and vowing to each other to stay together,” she told the Times in 2022. “I wanted to look like myself and be myself.”

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Kiara was awarded a master’s degree in digital media management from USC in May 2025 and opened a boutique marketing agency. Soon after, the couple temporarily relocated to West Virginia so Joel could take an assistant coach position on West Virginia State University’s men’s basketball team. When the season ended, they returned to the San Bernardino area and began to prepare for their son’s arrival.

Becoming a mother “is what she always wanted,” the family representative said, adding that Kiara “was very deep in her faith, to the very end. She never wavered.”

The family has started a GoFundMe for Joel and Jonah.