Federal Trade Commission sues leading transgender health group

The official seal of the Federal Trade Commission is seen on an office building in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 13, 2026.

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The Federal Trade Commission and four states sued the World Professional Association for Transgender Health this week in the latest push by President Trump’s administration and others to limit gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

The suit alleges the group, known widely as WPATH, made deceptive claims about gender-affirming care for minors and its members profited off the claims. Alaska, Iowa, Nebraska and Texas filed alongside the FTC.

“Parents have a right to make informed decisions about their children’s health,” wrote FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson on X. “The FTC will not allow parents and children to be deceived by medical organizations and providers who are prioritizing profit over children’s health and safety.”

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The suit also alleges the group didn’t disclose the side effects of certain pediatric medical transition services, including those related to hormone treatments, and doctors then repeated to consumers “false, misleading or unsubstantiated statements about safety and efficacy found in WPATH guidelines.”

It asks a federal judge to block WPATH from “future violations of the FTC Act” and other laws, and to award civil penalties and other financial awards to each of the states.

In a statement, WPATH said its guidelines call for care that is tailored to individual patients, rather than a “one size fits all” approach.

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“Transgender and gender-diverse patients deserve the highest level of care from their medical professionals,” the group said, adding that its standards are “designed to promote this through open dialogue and clear communication.”

Lawrence Gostin, an international public health expert at Georgetown University, said the lawsuit represented a “significant expansion” of the FTC’s past approach to healthcare enforcement.

He said the agency is using consumer protection law to challenge a medical association’s standards of care and the FTC “has rarely, if ever, focused on the scientific justifications for clinical medical guidelines.”

“This strikes me as especially concerning given the Trump administration’s repeated attempts to use transgender health as a cultural and political issue,” Gostin said. “The FTC would be highly unlikely to second-guess clinical guidelines in areas that do not align with its political agenda.”

Leaders at the Department of Health and Human Services applauded the FTC’s move, pointing to an HHS review that questioned WPATH standards. That report was sharply criticized by major medical groups and those who treat transgender young people as inaccurate.

Gender-affirming care for transgender youth under standards widely used in the U.S. involves developing a plan with medical experts and family members that includes supportive talk therapy and can — but does not always — involve puberty blockers or hormone treatment. Many U.S. adolescents with gender dysphoria may decide not to proceed with medications or surgeries.

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WPATH has established widely accepted medical standards for gender-affirming care for more than 50 years, the organization’s website notes, based on “established scientific standards, expert consensus and patient-centered values.” The group does not directly provide medical care to patients.

The suit comes following an investigation by the agency into WPATH. The group sued to block the probe, alleging the agency was violating its First Amendment rights. A federal judge in May ruled in favor of WPATH to temporarily block the probe from continuing.

The FTC also launched investigations into the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Endocrine Society over their guidelines on gender-affirming care. Both of those groups also sued along with WPATH.

WPATH noted in a statement that a federal court has already ruled against the FTC over this effort when it blocked the investigation.

“WPATH is in a strong position to prove that the FTC is acting out of pure retaliation as part of the federal government’s relentless and targeted campaign to undermine gender-affirming care by attacking the First Amendment rights and the independence of professional medical organizations,” the statement said. “We expect the same result when we oppose this latest attack on WPATH and its mission to promote evidence-informed care and guidance for doctors and their patients.”

Fewer than 1 in 1,000 adolescents in the U.S. received gender-affirming medication — puberty blockers or hormones — according to a five-year study of those on commercial insurance released this year. About 1,200 patients underwent gender-affirming surgeries in one recent year, according to another study.

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While the nation’s largest professional organization for plastic surgeons in February recommended that gender-affirming surgeries be delayed until patients turn 19, most other major groups have stood by their guidelines to act on a case-by-case basis and use caution when considering surgery for minors.

Shastri writes for The Associated Press. The story has been corrected to show that the proper name of the organization is the American Academy of Pediatrics rather than the American Association of Pediatrics.