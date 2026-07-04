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Science & Medicine

July Fourth fireworks may bring ‘hazardous’ air quality to Southern California. What you need to know

Fireworks over the ocean and pier in Huntington Beach.
Michael Marshall, left, of Paso Robles, and Dalton Smith, center, of Templeton, watch the sky light up with fireworks over the ocean and pier in Huntington Beach on July 4, 2024.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Corinne Purtill.
By Corinne Purtill
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L.A.’s love of fireworks makes for a colorful Fourth of July, with dozens of official celebrations and countless illicit explosions expected for the holiday.

But as each sparkler, Roman candle, palm and peony dissipates, it leaves behind a cloud of noxious gases, soot and finely ground toxic metals — some of which ends up in the lungs of revelers and passersby below.

Hazardous levels of air pollution are expected across central and southern Los Angeles County, northern Orange County, and Riverside and San Bernardino counties from 5 p.m. Saturday evening through 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. Unhealthy air quality is also expected in northern Los Angeles County and southern Orange County.

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LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - JULY 4, 2022. Illegal fireworks explode over downtown Los Angeles on the Fourth of July. (Luis Sinco / os Angeles Times)

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Sure you want to set off that illegal firework? A police drone might be watching

Police officials in cities across California are using drones to cite people who use illegal fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend.

Pollution levels are expected to build from dusk onward Saturday, as light winds and increased firework activity lead to an increase in smoke, a South Coast AQMD advisory said. Soot and particulates will likely linger through Sunday afternoon before being dispersed by the wind.

Firework-related pollution can trigger coughs, breathing problems, asthma flares and heart attacks, according to Los Angeles County Public Health, and anyone experiencing severe or worsening cardiovascular symptoms like chest pain or difficulty breathing should seek medical attention immediately.

Pyrotechnics set off at home are even more likely to trigger cardiovascular problems, the American Lung Assn. says, as the burst of pollutants takes place closer to the ground.

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Huntington Beach, CA - July 04: A young woman dances in the water while joining large crowds watching fireworks displays shooting off the pier and illuminating the ocean in Huntington Beach Friday, July 4, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

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Fourth of July fireworks shows divide California: ‘Left-wing lunacy’ or basic sanity?

Driven by litigation from environmental advocates and opposition from the state Coastal Commission, Fourth of July fireworks shows in California are disappearing and being replaced by drones.

July 4 and 5 are traditionally two of the worst days of the year for the region’s air quality, according to South Coast AQMD. This year’s celebration comes on the heels of a late June warehouse fire in Boyle Heights that released extraordinary amounts of soot and smoke across the county, on par with pollution generated by the previous year’s wildfires.

To limit negative health effects, the L.A. County public health department recommends avoiding strenuous physical activity and keeping doors and windows closed. As whole house fans and swamp coolers can suck additional pollutants inside, the department recommends using air purifiers or air conditioners as alternatives when possible.

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Corinne Purtill

Corinne Purtill is a science and medicine reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Her writing on science and human behavior has appeared in the New Yorker, the New York Times, Time Magazine, the BBC and elsewhere. Before joining The Times, she worked as the senior London correspondent for GlobalPost (now PRI) and as a reporter and assignment editor at the Cambodia Daily in Phnom Penh. She is a native of Southern California and a graduate of Stanford University.

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