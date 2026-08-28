NASA’s new space telescope will aid hunt for ‘Earth twins’ and seek the fate of the universe

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

NASA is set to launch its latest multi-billion-dollar telescope Sunday morning, as scientists gather at Florida’s Space Coast and await liftoff with bated breath.

After riding atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope promises to vastly expand our knowledge of planets beyond our solar system and advance the search for elusive “Earth twins.” The observatory will also help scientists better understand the cosmic tug-of-war between invisible “dark matter” and “dark energy” — a contest whose outcome could either expand or collapse the universe.

Massive teams of engineers and scientists — including personnel from Caltech and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory — have worked for over a decade to develop the $4.3-billion telescope. As a member of NASA’s class of “flagship” astrophysics missions, its acclaimed colleagues include the Hubble and the James Webb space telescopes.

Advertisement

Roman, named after the woman at NASA who championed the Hubble telescope, will run explorational laps around the 36-year-old observatory. It will view the heavens in the same crisp detail as Hubble, but can survey an area of sky in one year that would take Hubble 1,000 years.

“This truly takes a village,” said Vanessa Bailey, JPL instrument scientist for the coronagraph sensor that will aid in the search for other worlds. “I grew up in rural South Dakota, and the closest town to me had about 2,000 people. There have been more than 2,000 people who have contributed in some way just to the coronograph instrument on Roman — not even Roman as a whole.”

In a field where scientists need reams of information to answer their most burning questions, “Roman gives us this amazing, unprecedented, cutting-edge data — and a huge amount of it,” said Dida Markovic, a JPL research scientist. Markovic is a deputy principal investigator for one of the teams tasked with analyzing the barrage of data (enough to fill up the storage on about 40,000 laptops over Roman’s five-year mission).

The search for Earth twins

Since the 1990s, scientists have cataloged more than 6,300 worlds orbiting stars other than our sun. Roman aims to find 100,000 more of these exoplanets.

The vast majority of discovered exoplanets were found not by taking a picture of the planet, but by sensing it indirectly — how its orbit causes its star to wobble, how it dims the star when it passes in front or how its gravity warps the light of a different star in the background.

These methods are quite good at finding gigantic planets and planets that orbit incredibly close to their host stars — in other words, planets nothing like Earth.

Advertisement

Roman will not only use these methods, but also try to observe some planets directly, measuring light that traveled all the way from the planet’s atmosphere.

The trouble is, Earth-like planets can be more than a billion times dimmer than their host star. That’s harder than trying to spot a firefly right next to someone flashing their high-beams at you.

The James Webb Space Telescope can see planets about 100,000 times dimmer than their star. It does this by covering the host star from its view with masks, called coronagraphs, to better see the planet (like covering up the blinding headlights with your hand).

With such a large gap between what’s needed to find an “Earth twin” and what current telescopes can achieve, “no matter how bright your engineering team is, you’re not going to do that in one generation of telescopes,” said Bailey, the Roman coronagraph instrument scientist. “So, enter the Roman coronagraph.”

Roman can focus starlight into an easy-to-cover pinprick with tremendous precision. More than 3,200 pistons distort two flexible mirrors with near atomic-scale precision to account for blemishes.

Once in focus, Roman will patiently wait. With planets this dim, the telescope may receive only a single particle of light once every minute. (Even when you look at the faintest stars in the night sky, your eyeballs are receiving a couple hundred photon particles from the star every second.)

Advertisement

If Roman succeeds, it will put scientists one step closer to a future Habitable Worlds Observatory that searches for Earth twins — and perhaps one step closer to finding our cosmic neighbors.

The universe’s dark tug-of-war

For decades, scientists have struggled to understand the invisible game of tug-of-war that dominates our universe.

So-called “dark matter” clumps around galaxies and snakes throughout space in long tendrils. Even though light can pass through it, making it invisible, it exerts a massive gravitational force that works to collapse the universe in on itself.

Meanwhile, “dark energy” seems to permeate every square inch of space, pushing outward and accelerating the universe’s expansion.

In this cosmic battle, dark energy appears to be winning — expanding our universe over trillions of years until everything thins and smooths out into almost nothingness.

To measure the strength of dark energy, scientists look at how fast the universe is expanding and work backward. To locate dark matter, scientists measure how its gravity bends the light from galaxies.

Advertisement

Astrophysicists have several theories for what dark matter could be. Some say its unknown heavy and slow-moving particles. Others think the unknown particles are lighter and faster. Others say its ancient black holes lurking throughout space.

While all these theories successfully describe the large-scale clumping scientists can measure, they disagree over how dark matter should clump on smaller scales. Roman will help scientists measure that small clumping for the first time.

To do it, Markovic’s team will look at how dark matter bends the light of hundreds of millions of galaxies to create maps of its structure.

As for dark energy, scientists have long assumed its strength to be constant. But recent, more precise measurements of dark energy’s strength hint that it might actually be decreasing.

Roman’s expansive surveys will help scientists look at dark energy’s evolution with even more clarity, hopefully settling whether or not it’s constant.

If in fact dark energy is growing weaker, it could allow dark matter to take the edge in the tug-of-war and send the universe crashing in on itself (way, way into the future). It could also have profound consequences for Einstein’s theory of general relativity, which has been proven correct time and time again in the century-plus since he published it.

Advertisement

“Relativity seems pretty solid. We haven’t seen any deviations from that,” said Katie Mack, Hawking chair in cosmology and science communication at the Perimeter Institute. “So, if that’s being broken, then that’s a much bigger deal and a much more confusing and complicated problem.”