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Science & Medicine

Weird, wet heat is finally set to taper off: Here’s where and when

Geydi Diegoand her mother, Eulalia Tomas attend the first day of the two-day Festival Chapin Los Angeles.
Geydi Diego, left, and mom Eulalia Tomas, both of Los Angeles, try to stay cool Saturday at the Festival Chapín de Los Angeles, a celebration of Guatemalan art and culture, in Lafayette Park.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Corinne Purtill.
By Corinne Purtill
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Angelenos, take heart: After a wretched stretch of heat and humidity, temperatures for the coming week are forecast at or below normal for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly below average by Monday, a trend that should continue throughout the week, said Bryan Lewis, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Oxnard office.

Although coastal areas will continue to feel some lingering humidity as a result of warm water temperatures, moisture levels in most of the area will be considerably lower than they were this past week, when the remnants of Tropical Storm Iselle drove humidity up across the state.

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Firefighters watch as a wildfire called the Plaskett Fire burns towards Highway 1 on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, in Big Sur, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

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“In general, it should be a lot better than last week in terms of how it feels outside. More like California than Miami,” Lewis said.

To cap off a summer of unusual heat and humidity, there is a possibility of rain over Labor Day weekend thanks to an unnamed tropical system developing off of Mexico, Lewis said.

There’s still a high degree of uncertainty around the chance of rainfall, but the system is likely to bring higher surf and stronger rip currents over the holiday weekend, Lewis said.

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The National Weather Service is warning of hazardous conditions at beaches in Ventura County, Los Angeles County and the Malibu coast through Monday afternoon, with dangerous rip currents and waves up to 6 feet expected.

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Corinne Purtill

Corinne Purtill is a science and medicine reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Her writing on science and human behavior has appeared in the New Yorker, the New York Times, Time Magazine, the BBC and elsewhere. Before joining The Times, she worked as the senior London correspondent for GlobalPost (now PRI) and as a reporter and assignment editor at the Cambodia Daily in Phnom Penh. She is a native of Southern California and a graduate of Stanford University.

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