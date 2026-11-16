Second wave of baby sea turtles hits California waters, this time in Huntington Beach

Olive ridley sea turtle hatchlings are released early Sunday by the Aquarium of the Pacific in Huntington Beach.

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Less than two days after California’s first native-born sea turtles scuttled into the sea, a second group of 21 olive ridley hatchlings was successfully released Sunday morning in Huntington Beach.

The turtles emerged from eggs laid Sept. 19 on Huntington City Beach.

Olive ridley sea turtle hatchlings emerge from a nursery, awaiting release at Huntington Beach. (Robin Riggs / Aquarium of the Pacific)

Those eggs, along with a second nest laid three days earlier on Seal Beach, were transferred to Long Beach in late September to save them from high tides .

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“The hatchlings emerged from their nest behind the scenes at the non-profit Aquarium of the Pacific and were promptly transported back to Huntington Beach for their release,” the aquarium said in a statement.

The young turtles closely followed a first group of 54 olive ridley hatchlings that emerged from 104 eggs laid Sept. 16 on Seal Beach. They were released early Saturday morning in a spot near their original nest.

Interagency partners and veterinary staff from the Aquarium of the Pacific check an olive ridley hatchling. (Robin Riggs / Aquarium of the Pacific)

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As of Sunday, 50 eggs from the Seal Beach nest remained in a climate-controlled room at the aquarium and could hatch in coming days, said Dr. Lance Adams, the aquarium’s director of veterinary services. As many as 87 eggs from the Huntington Beach nest could be yet to hatch, though the aquarium could not immediately confirm the number of eggs remaining.

These were the first known sea turtle nests on the U.S. West Coast. A third nest appeared Nov. 1 in Ventura, but cold sand and high tide rendered it not viable.

Olive ridleys are normally found throughout tropical regions of the Pacific, Indian and Atlantic oceans, with large nesting populations in Mexico, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. Before September, the farthest known northern nest was approximately 700 miles south of Orange County in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur.

An extreme marine heat wave and a strong El Niño have pushed Southern California water temperatures closer to those of the turtles’ typical nesting grounds.

Olive ridley nests in the wild have hatch rates of up to 90%. But life as a baby sea turtle is dangerous — and often short. At best, 1% of hatchlings survive to adulthood, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.