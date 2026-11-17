On a June night in a meadow in Delaware, Christopher Heckscher stood with his camera and waited for the fireflies to come out. Most of the flashes he saw were familiar, but a quick run of amber pulses caught his attention.

“The amber color of the flash and the long rhythmic pattern did not match any other firefly I was familiar with in this region,” Heckscher, an entomologist and ecologist at Delaware State University, said in a press release. “I was confident I had found the species the moment I saw the flash pattern.”

“The species” was the similar firefly —that’s its actual name — which hadn’t been documented since 1983. Then, in spring 2026, it turned up three times, according to a new paper in the Journal of Lost Species. The similar firefly’s Latin name is Pyractomena similis.

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A firefly is visible on a leaf at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve just before sunset, Friday, July 5, 2024, in Urbana, Ohio. (Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press)

An observer first spotted males flashing over a meadow in the neighboring state of Virginia on May 15 and posted the sighting to iNaturalist, a citizen science platform. A second population turned up nearby two weeks later. Heckscher’s sighting at Brandywine Creek State Park was the first record of the species in Delaware.

He found it in a meadow full of shrubs, brush, and low plants. The fireflies are known to live in open fields near water. “The habitat is not terribly common,” Heckscher said. “We think of fields and open meadows as being pretty common, but most times we’re managing them for other things, maybe livestock, or we’re mowing them once in a while.”

The paper, which Heckscher co-authored, lists 28 firefly species in the U.S. and Canada as “lost,” meaning scientists have no confirmed records on them for the past decade. That’s 16% of the region’s known native fireflies.

The similar firefly was once found in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi, but scientists hadn’t yet studied it closely. “There’s hardly any information out there about it,” Heckscher said. “That’s true for a lot of our fireflies, even our common species.”

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June 2022 photo of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park’s synchronous fireflies flashing in waves across hillsides in the Elkmont region as part of their two-week mating season. (Tom Sherlin/The Daily Times)

“Many people are unaware that the U.S. has so many different firefly species, let alone that many of these have been lost to science for a decade or more,” said Candace Fallon, lead author of the paper and senior conservation biologist and firefly lead at the NGO Xerces Society, which coordinates the Firefly Atlas.

“The good news is that a lot of these species likely aren’t gone forever — they are simply overlooked,” Fallon said.

According to the study, 69 species are listed as data deficient on the IUCN Red List, meaning there isn’t enough information to judge their extinction risk, and another 48 have never been evaluated.

Fireflies are not flies, but beetles in the family Lampyridae, found on every continent except Antarctica. The firefly family includes the popular blinking types, glowworms, and daytime dark fireflies, which communicate without blinking.

A Photinus pyralis, also known as the “Big Dipper,” flies just after sunset at Tremper Mound in Rosemount, Ohio. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

To thrive, fireflies need abundant food sources like snails and slugs, plenty of leaf litter, and underground burrows, clean water, diverse native vegetation, and dark nights. That last part is crucial: About three-quarters of firefly species are nocturnal and rely on their flashes to find mates. Some can only mate in complete darkness.

Protecting and restoring their habitat also helps other insects, which are seeing global declines. On average, the decline in global insect abundance is thought to be around 1-2% per year, or 10-20% per decade.

However, researchers say many lost firefly species may still be out there. Nine from a list the team compiled in 2024 for Re:wild, a U.S.-based NGO, have been found again. Some were found through targeted surveys by researchers, and others by people simply enjoying nature and documenting it. Experts reviewing observations posted to iNaturalist found several, according to the paper.

“If we can devote a few resources to surveys for these species,” said Anna Walker, species survival specialist for invertebrates at the New Mexico BioPark Society and a co-author of the paper, “we will likely be able to rediscover the vast majority of them.”

Fireflies produce light through an internal chemical reaction between oxygen, a luciferin molecule, and an enzyme called luciferase. Scientists believe fireflies and their larvae glow to warn predators that they are toxic. Fireflies contain toxic compounds called lucibufagins, which they use to defend against predation by birds and amphibians.

Humans also threaten fireflies through habitat loss, pesticides, light pollution, water pollution, invasive species, and climate change.

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In 2021, researchers published the first extinction-risk assessments for fireflies in the U.S. and Canada in the journal PLOS ONE. They evaluated 132 species and found at least 18 species were threatened with extinction.

Fireflies are most vulnerable in the larval stage. Adults usually live less than a month, but larvae can live up to two years. In the southeastern U.S., invasive red imported fire ants kill firefly larvae.

Kimbrough writes for Mongabay, an independent news organization focused on nature.

