Roche Holding’s drug Wilserdly won broader U.S. regulatory approval for the most common type of breast cancer, a crucial next step for a medicine the drugmaker touts as potentially its top-selling drug ever.

The Food and Drug Administration cleared it this week for use after surgery to prevent the recurrence of tumors that require estrogen to grow. The approval applies to patients with small, early-stage tumors as well as those whose cancer had already grown and spread locally.

About 225,000 women are diagnosed each year with such hormone-receptor-positive cancers, and 90% of them are caught in the early stages. The drug will carry a list price of $22,500 a month, though few patients will pay that amount after insurance and assistance programs are taken into account.

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The new medication is central to Roche’s plan to regain its footing in the fast-growing oncology market. The company is positioning the pill to replace decades-old hormone therapies that are taken for years after primary treatment in an effort to reduce the risk the cancer will return.

The approval underpins a market opportunity worth $16.6 billion, wrote RBC analyst Trung Huynh in a note to investors. The focus now shifts to launch plans and the initial demand for the drug as the company secures commercial insurance coverage, he said.

Roche argues Wilserdly is easier to take than the older medications, which can cause menopause-like side effects. The approval was based on a large clinical trial in which fewer women who took the Roche drug saw their tumors return. Still to come is data on whether Wilserdly can extend patients’ lives.

The agency originally cleared the drug on Nov. 16 for a narrower group of women, whose cancer had already returned or progressed after prior therapy.

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Kresge and Kinzelmann write for Bloomberg.

