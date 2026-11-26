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It wasn’t funny. None of it was. But after hours on the phone with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs managing her ailing father’s care, Alexandra Powe Allred realized that if she didn’t want to scream or cry, she was going to have to laugh.

Powe Allred: All I need is information about who my father was seeing prior to his fall.

VA: We can’t tell you that.

Powe Allred: But I have medical power of attorney.

VA: We don’t have record of that. . . You’ll have to bring that to whoever was seeing him.

Powe Allred: OK, great. So, who was that?

VA: We can’t tell you that.

Allred and her sister were the proud adult offspring of two formidable parents: Col. Marc Powe , a respected retired Army intelligence officer with a dazzling record, and Karen Powe , a fierce advocate for equal rights and military spouses.

They’d grown up at U.S. military outposts around the world, and were used to adapting quickly to new cultures. Nor were they averse to hard work — Powe Allred, a writer, made the inaugural U.S. women’s bobsled team in 1994 while pregnant with her second child.

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Yet when both of their parents began to suffer simultaneously from dementia, they found themselves suddenly among the ranks of the 63 million U.S. adults caring for ill, disabled or elderly loved ones — an overstretched army doing essential work with minimal support or guidance.

“I realized pretty quickly that the only way I was going to get through this was to find the funny,” said Powe Allred, who recently published the memoir and handbook “Mission Possible: Finding Humor and Strength While Caring for Loved Ones with Dementia.”

Family caregiving is not a new phenomenon, nor is it a rare one. The number of family caregivers has increased nearly 50% since 2015, according to AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving , due largely to an aging population and the high cost of paid long-term care. Today 1 in every 4 U.S. adults is currently caring for a sick or disabled family member. Nearly 30% are also raising children at the same time.

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Yet even as the number of family caregivers has boomed, new recruits often find themselves thrust into a complex, chaotic, expensive and isolating situation that no one has prepared them for.

From left to right: Karen Powe and daughters Michelle Powe and Alexandra Powe Allred at ancient Carthage in Tunisia, around 1990. (Courtesy Alexandra Allred)

“People don’t really talk about [caregiving] as if it’s something to find community over and manage together and find resources,” said Julie Pierrat of Westlake Village, who has been her husband Marc’s primary caregiver since his 2022 diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia. “It’s not a fun topic to be talking about, especially if you’re talking about it to someone who hasn’t experienced that sort of pain and anguish and stress and devastation.”

But the cultural conversation about this underappreciated yet vital labor is shifting. Group chats and social media lighted up this month over the viral “Saturday Night Live ” sketch “ Sister ,” in which men extol the benefits of shunting elder care to female siblings with the smug satisfaction of patients in a drug ad.

Caring for family members is vital but challenging work that has been made unnecessarily harder by silence, advocates say.

“We continue to treat caregiving as a private responsibility, rather than recognizing that it’s something all of us depend on at some point in our lives,” said Holly Milburn-Smith, co-executive director of the L.A.-based nonprofit City Hub and Network for Gender Equity (CHANGE).

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“We’re all out here struggling to do it on our own, but it’s just not something we should have to do on our own,” she said. “And that narrative that it’s a private family responsibility is becoming harder to sustain.”

Two things made the Powe family’s experience particularly challenging.

First, both parents began exhibiting symptoms of dementia around the same time — Alzheimer’s disease in their mother’s case, frontotemporal dementia in their father’s. Though spouses are typically among the first to notice worrisome shifts in a person’s abilities, neither Powe could keep track of their partner’s changes or alert their daughters.

Second, the same skills that made Col. Powe such a capable military intelligence officer also made him extraordinarily difficult to care for.

Having reported directly to the White House for years, he assumed that every fundraising email starting “Marc, I need your help” was a direct order, eventually sending $30,000 in political contributions.

When he had to move to a care facility outside Dallas, he believed he’d been taken prisoner. Though he no longer understood where he was from day to day, he hadn’t forgotten escape and evasion tactics learned decades earlier.

Marc Powe in Vietnam, circa 1968. Powe did two tours in Vietnam during his nearly 30 years as an Army intelligence officer. (Courtesy of Alexandra Allred)

Col. Powe quietly pilfered staff’s cellphones and tried to make distress calls. Later he’d swipe residents’ electric razors and stuffed animals and try to call from them too.

He spoke to nurses in Russian, French or another of the five foreign languages he’d mastered.

He kicked down gates, knocked out windows, disabled security keypads and pulled fire alarms. To this day no one is sure how he got past one locked security door intentionally designed without an interior handle or doorknob.

At the same time, Powe Allred’s once-gregarious mother accused her daughters of stealing from her and care home staff of holding her own long-deceased mother hostage.

Karen Powe died in 2017. Marc Powe followed in 2020. With time and space, Powe Allred has been able to look back with humor on the more surreal moments of her parents’ final years. These include her father’s feud with a fellow memory care resident, a retired Navy medic who shouted “Guard!” when Col. Powe got on his nerves.

But at the hardest points, the emotional, logistic and financial weight of caring for two adults who couldn’t care for themselves was “so soul crushing,” she said.

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As families gather for Thanksgiving this week, advocates say it’s worth having hard conversations now to spare pain later.

“I think we need to ask ourselves why we’ve made something so fundamental to our lives so difficult, and what we, collectively, can do to make it easier,” Milburn-Smith said.

Powe Allred’s chief recommendation is to compile documents that will help family members manage a loved one’s care and ensure their wishes are carried out. Then make sure all necessary parties have copies.

Her parents dutifully left a will, medical directives and other instructions with a trustworthy attorney but lost their cognitive faculties before they could tell their adult children that the documents existed.

It’s also worth figuring out what resources in your state or county exist for caregivers well before your family needs them, Pierrat said, adding that the local Area Agency on Aging is a good place to start.

“Sometimes you think help is not there, but it actually is if you’re pretty scrappy and can figure out how to work through the systems that are in place,” she said. “It’s not an easy thing to navigate, but it is very wise to know those things right at the outset, so that you can at least avail yourself of supports that are there.”