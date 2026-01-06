Inside the Animal Kingdom: How ‘Zootopia 2’ Is Smashing Records and Mirroring Humanity

It isn’t every day you get the creative engines behind a billion-dollar franchise in one room, but when you do, the energy is instantly electric. Moderated by Matt Brennan of The Envelope, the team behind Zootopia 2 – director and writer Jared Bush, director Byron Howard, producer Yvett Merino, and stars Ginnifer Goodwin and Ke Huy Quan – sat down in December at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank to pull back the curtain on the most ambitious film in Disney Animation’s history.

“I do feel a responsibility to represent... to play those roles well. I’m proud to play those roles well, or at least to try to and do right by my grandmothers. But I also understand where those roles need questioning.” — Ginnifer Goodwin on the responsibility of representation

From the introduction of reptiles to the “human mirror” that makes these movies resonate globally, the conversation felt less like a Q&A and more like a family catch-up.

Deepening the Badge

One of the biggest questions facing a sequel is: Why now? For Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the answer lay in the parts of the animal kingdom they hadn’t touched yet. Specifically, the introduction of reptiles. Ke Huy Quan joins the cast as Gary De’Snake, a venomous pit viper who provides a new perspective on being “misunderstood” in a city built for mammals.

“This world allows you to dive into human nature, to our patterns, things we need to look at,” Jared explained. “We’re kind of imperfect mammals ourselves.”

For Ginnifer Goodwin, returning to Judy Hopps wasn’t just a job; it was a continuation of a character she’s lived with for nearly a decade. She noted that because her children watch the first film constantly, she never really “left” the character, though she did admit to listening to the movie on her car speakers to soak in Judy’s rhythm via osmosis before hitting the recording booth.

The Scale of a “Live” World

Producer Yvett Merino highlighted just how massive this undertaking was. With over 2,200 shots and 65 different species, the film is a technical marvel.

“We talk about them being soulmates... beyond romance, beyond friendship, beyond what people typically experience, when you find that other soul that literally is like the most important person in the whole wide world to you.” — Byron Howard on the Judy and Nick dynamic

The team spoke extensively about “Marsh Market,” a new semi-aquatic district designed specifically for animals like hippos and walruses. Unlike human docks, which have fences to prevent falling in, Marsh Market is designed for seamless water access, complete with “conveyor belts” for flippers.

Lessons from the Booth

Perhaps the most touching part of the discussion was the rapport between the voice actors and the directors. Ke Huy Quan, largely a newcomer to the world of heavy voice acting, spoke about the “faith” required to perform without sets or costumes. He even shared how he texted Jared a suggestion for a “family hug” at the end of the movie – a beat that made it into the final cut.

“Playing a venomous pit viper where everywhere he goes, he’s misunderstood, but yet to bring empathy and kindness... has been really, really enjoying.” — Ke Huy Quan on his character Gary De’Snake

The Future: A Third Chapter?

As the talk wrapped, the group couldn’t help but look ahead. While nothing is “official,” the chemistry on stage suggested they aren’t done with this world.

