Big Sky, Deep Loss and a Leap of Faith: Michelle Pfeiffer on ‘The Madison’

Michelle Pfeiffer has played everything from a feline fatale to a refined countess, but her latest role in Taylor Sheridan’s The Madison required a different kind of courage: the willingness to jump into a story that hadn’t even been written yet. In a candid conversation with Matt Brennan, Pfeiffer opened up about the “mysterious” journey of joining the Sheridan universe, the reality of “roughing it” in Montana, and the parallels between her character’s marriage and her own 33-year partnership with David E. Kelley.

A Leap of Faith

The road to the Madison River Valley began with a trip to Texas. Pfeiffer recalls that Sheridan approached her with a rough outline and a unique demand: he liked to cast his actors before writing the scripts to “write around” them. “I said, ‘Actually, I like to read something first,’” Pfeiffer laughed, recalling their back-and-forth. “I just realized that this was a battle I wasn’t going to win.”

After a reassuring phone call with Helen Mirren – who praised Sheridan’s writing and the Montana experience – Pfeiffer said she officially “took a leap of faith.”

Tapping into True Emotion

In the series, Pfeiffer portrays Stacy Clyburn, a woman whose world is upended when her husband, Preston (Kurt Russell), dies in a sudden plane crash. While the show functions as a “fish out of water” comedy of a New York family moving to rural Montana, the emotional core is deeply rooted in tragedy.

When asked how she emoted this grief, Pfeiffer noted her own life experience. “By the time you’re my age, you’ve had enough loss and suffered enough grief so that you don’t really have to search too far and wide or too deep even to tap into it,” she explained.

She noted the loss of her parents to cancer and dementia, she noted that the “shocking and traumatic” nature of Stacy’s loss is what makes the character’s journey so visceral.

Reuniting with a Legend

A major draw for fans is the reunion of Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell, who last shared the screen decades ago in Tequila Sunrise. Though their characters are largely separated by distance and memory, Pfeiffer insists there was no one else for the part. “He leaves a really strong impression and when he takes hold of something, he really takes hold of it,” she said.

“There was no one else that could play this part.”

Pfeiffer also found surprising parallels between Stacy’s marriage and her own relationship with David E. Kelley. She joked about a “lie” Kelley told early in their relationship about not watching sports, only for him to later develop an obsession with fly fishing, much like the character of Preston.

The “City Mouse” in Montana

Despite the “breathtakingly glorious” views of the Madison River Valley, the production was far from glamorous. The crew filmed in a custom-built cabin with no plumbing, no AC and – most importantly for Pfeiffer – no bathtub. “I have a bath almost every day. It’s my thing,” the self-described “city mouse” admitted. “I really need my bath.”

Beyond the lack of amenities, the cast dealt with extreme weather, from intense summer sun to freezing winters without trailers for shelter. Yet, the actress remains enchanted by the “kaleidoscope” of the Big Sky sunrises.

Looking to the Horizon

With Season 2 finished and a third season already greenlit, Pfeiffer is adjusting to a rare sense of professional stability after 50 years in the industry. As for what’s next? She offered a teaser for the upcoming season: “The reality of really what it means to be there without the skillsets to be there starts to sink in... it becomes harder and more dangerous and begins to unravel.”

For fans of The Madison, it seems the drama in Montana is only just beginning.

