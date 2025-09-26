Behind the Desk: Why CBS Made the Dreaded “DMV” Its Next Big Comedy

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

CBS is rolling out a new workplace comedy called “DMV,” and yes, it’s about the Department of Motor Vehicles. The series is actually inspired by a short story about finding beauty in a place almost everyone dreads.

Following a screening at The Culver Theater on September 18, the cast and creators – showrunners Dana Klein and Matt Kuhn and stars Harriet Dyer, Alex Tarrant and Gigi Zumbado – sat down with Los Angeles Times reporter Yvonne Villarreal. They spilled the details on the show’s inspiration, recounted some of their personal DMV horror stories and made a strong case for why that high-stress, public-facing office is the ultimate backdrop for a sitcom.

The series is set right in the middle of Hollywood at a DMV office, the perfect choice since it naturally draws in a diverse crowd, from tourists to celebrities. The show focuses on a quirky group of minimum-wage employees who have to deal with annoying customers and endless bureaucratic chaos. Ultimately, this daily struggle forces them to become a “weird work family,” because when you face that level of madness every day, you either bond with your coworkers or completely break down.

Dyer plays “Colette,” a sunny driving instructor who, despite working there for years, loves rooting for her customers. “I feel like I know her rhythm, her flavor and what makes her tick. She’s got so much flavor, and she’s very awkward and also proud of her awkwardness,” said Dyer.

Tarrant plays “Noa,” the new guy, and talks about how he appreciates the role for allowing him to represent his Polynesian heritage and find “joy and lightness” in his acting career.

Zumbado, who plays “Ceci,” actually helped shape her character, infusing her own Miami roots to create a totally authentic, no-nonsense DMV employee. She even jumped to the defense of all DMV workers, arguing that customers are often the ones who messed up.

“I just feel like I have to give the DMV some credit here, because I feel like it’s our fault at this point. We’re the idiots and these poor people put up with us,” said Zumbado.

The show features a weekly revolving cast of customers, which allows the creators to tell unique, DMV-specific stories and explore themes, like automation and mismanagement of government funds. The cast also praised co-star Tim Meadows – who plays the character “Greg” – whose story line will involve a continuous struggle with bureaucratic red tape, including trying to get his office chair replaced.