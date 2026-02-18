‘Dark Winds’ Cast Breaks Down Season 4: New Challenges in 1970s L.A.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The critically acclaimed neo-noir thriller Dark Winds is officially back for its fourth season. Following its February 15 premiere on AMC and AMC+, the hit series is taking a bold new direction by shifting key storylines from the Navajo Nation to the streets of 1970s Los Angeles. Ahead of the release, L.A. Times entertainment reporter Tracy Brown sat down with the cast and creative team for a special Q&A panel on February 10, where they broke down the major geographical changes and deep character developments defining the new episodes.

For those unfamiliar with the drama, the show follows Navajo Tribal Police officers Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee, alongside Bernadette Manuelito. The group investigates complex crimes across the Navajo Nation. These cases range from a deadly armored truck robbery to a sinister human trafficking conspiracy. As they face off against ruthless assassins and seemingly supernatural threats, the team must continually confront their own past traumas to protect their

A Shift to the City

This time around, the narrative is expanding geographically. Pulling the characters out of their familiar environment forces them to adapt to an entirely different world. Showrunner and executive producer John Wirth explained the creative decision to move part of the story to California.

Advertisement

“We spend four episodes in Los Angeles, and we’ve been three seasons on the reservation. And I just thought, let’s change it up. Let’s put these guys in a place where they’re not familiar. Let them rock and roll and see what happens to ‘em,” said Wirth.

Seeking Balance and Healing

Beyond the new city setting, the current season heavily focuses on internal growth. Joe Leaphorn is exploring traditional cultural practices to find his footing while contemplating retirement.

Zahn McClarnon, who plays Leaphorn, explained his character’s internal conflict, “Joe is definitely facing some existential issues here. He might lose his beautiful wife, Emma … and he turns to a concept in Diné [Navajo culture], which is Hózhó – balance and harmony within oneself,” McClarnon explained. “He goes back to his cultural ways to explore Hózhó to figure out what he’s going to do if he is going to retire.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bernadette is still processing the heavy events she survived last year. Jessica Matten, who plays Bernadette, shared a thoughtful perspective on her character’s journey.

“I noticed the theme, while watching it myself, is how everyone is going through something in life. There’s always these struggles, and it’s about how in life we push forward. And that’s always, to me, a testament of our souls,” said Matten.

With fresh settings and deep emotional arcs, Dark Winds Season 4 is already shaping up to be a compelling watch as the characters navigate new hurdles, both inside and outside the reservation.