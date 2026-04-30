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Discovering ‘Elsbeth’: The ‘Sweet’ Detective Show Taking Over New York
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By LA Times Studios Staff
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If you haven’t met Elsbeth Tascioni yet, imagine a detective who carries five tote bags, wears every color of the rainbow at once and is consistently the smartest person in the room, even if no one realizes it. Following a special screening at The Culver Theater on April 13, star Carrie Preston, execuitve producer and showrunner Jonathan Tolins and co-creator Michelle King sat down with Los Angeles Times senior television writer Yvonne Villarreal to discuss how this eccentric legal spin-off became a breakout hit.

The show follows Elsbeth Tascioni, a brilliant but unconventional attorney who moves from Chicago to New York City. Officially, she is there to oversee the NYPD as a “consent decree attorney” to ensure they follow the rules. She can’t help but use her offbeat perspective to solve complex murders.

Los Angeles, CA May 7, 2025 - Writers, showrunners and content creators Robert and Michelle King in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Matt Seidel/For The Times)

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It was through close observation of actor Carrie Preston that the husband-and-wife team discovered the germ of a hit TV show in a small guest arc.

Despite the high stakes, the show maintains a refreshingly lighthearted feel. As executive producer and showrunner Tolins explained, “We do a murder show, but it’s a sweet murder show, and we always try to punch up.”

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For the writers, capturing Elsbeth’s unique way of thinking is less about “inventing” and more about “listening.” When asked how one learns to think like such a quirky character, Tolins described a natural, almost intuitive writing process.

“Anytime you are writing, you just sort of hear the character and let them talk in your head. You know, I always say when writing is working, you’re not writing, you’re transcribing,” said Tolins.

"Elsbeth's Eleven"

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“Elsbeth” costume designer Daniel Lawson says they want the lawyer turned investigator’s “clothing to be the equivalent of Columbo’s trench coat.”

The move from Chicago to New York City wasn’t just a change of scenery; it defined the show’s identity. King noted that they film on location to capture the city’s actual beauty. This “high society” backdrop provides the perfect contrast to Elsbeth’s bubbly personality and serves as a playground for wealthy villains to underestimate her.

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As the third season continues, the guest stars remain top-tier. The panel teased a massive season finale featuring Broadway legend Patti LuPone in a cabaret-themed episode.

The best news for new fans? You can dive in without worrying about a cliffhanger ending. CBS has already officially renewed “Elsbeth” for a fourth season, scheduled to premiere in the fall of 2026.

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LA Times Studios Staff

At LA Times Studios, we are committed to producing high-quality, forward-thinking content that captivates, informs and inspires. Through a holistic approach to multimedia storytelling, we create compelling narratives that connect with diverse audiences across a variety of platforms and communities.
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