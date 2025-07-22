Inside the New Film “She Rides Shotgun:” How Grit and Heart Shaped this Crime Drama

At a recent screening of “She Rides Shotgun,” audiences got an inside look at the making of the film during a candid Q&A session with actress Ana Sophia Heger, actor/producer Taron Egerton and director Nick Rowland. The discussion, moderated by Los Angeles Times writer Mark Olsen at The Culver Theater on July 15, 2025, revealed a deep emotional connection between the creators and their characters, as well as the special bond that fueled the making of this modern crime saga.

In the gritty action-thriller “She Rides Shotgun,” ex-con Nate, played by Egerton, must protect his wary 11-year-old daughter Polly, played by Heger, as they flee deadly enemies and a corrupt gang leader.

Heger spoke about the emotional weight of her character’s journey. “At first she’s very shy, but throughout the movie she grows,” Heger said. It’s a standout performance made even more remarkable by the fact that “She Rides Shotgun” marks her return to acting after several years away.

Rowland recalled how vital it was to find the right young actor for the role. “It felt impossible until we met Ana. From the very first audition, Ana, you were breathtaking,” Rowland said.

Egerton echoed the sentiment, revealing he was moved to tears during their chemistry. “She’s not just amazing every now and then. She’s amazing every time,” said Egerton.

The film’s raw emotion is matched by its gritty, realistic aesthetic, something that Rowland, a British filmmaker, was determined to ground in authenticity.

Though the novel was originally set in Los Angeles, filming moved to New Mexico due to budget constraints, something that turned out to be a creative blessing. “I decided to turn my disadvantage of being an outsider into an advantage,” said Rowland, adding, “I was seeing these landscapes I’d never seen before and falling in love with all these nuances and details.”

Despite intense themes, the set was full of warmth and camaraderie. Egerton and Heger recounted their “acting lunges” and jumping jacks between takes to stay loose and keep things fun.

Safety and emotional well-being were key considerations for the young actress, especially given the film’s darker content, and Rowland carefully structured scenes to ensure she was never exposed to traumatic material directly. “Nick was really great about remembering it’s play,” Egerton said. Heger added, “Even though it was such an intense movie, Taron always kept it light for me.”

Ultimately, “She Rides Shotgun” is a film built on emotional contrasts – tenderness and violence, isolation and connection, youth and experience.

Egerton, who also served as producer, summed up the heart of the film beautifully. “I think the thing Nick and I really chime on is that we’re both interested in where tenderness meets something that feels very hard and harsh,” said Egerton. It’s that contrast – brilliantly executed both onscreen and behind the scenes – that makes “She Rides Shotgun” such a resonant and unforgettable ride.

