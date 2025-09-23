“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Cast and Creators Reflect on the Finale and Tease Season 4

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The cast and creators of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” gathered for a special Q&A after a season three finale screening at The Culver Theater on September 8. Executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers, along with the actors we’ve come to love – Paul Wesley (James T. Kirk), Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley) and Ethan Peck (Spock) – spilled some behind-the-scenes secrets and gave us a peek at what’s coming next.

If you’ve been following along, you know that Season 3 of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” throws the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise right back into the aftermath of that nail-biting Gorn encounter from season 2. Captain Pike’s still running the show, but things are about to get real complicated.

The whole discussion kicked off with talk about the finale’s emotional punch – specifically what happens between Captain Maria Batel and Captain Pike. Myers let us in on a little secret: They kept bringing back this character simply because the actress Melanie Scrofano was so talented, and that decision ended up creating a storyline that would throw Pike a curveball he never saw coming.

Myers explained it like this: “The one thing that we knew from the pilot was that Pike knew what his future would be, and it came to us that this would be a surprise if he looked at his life and didn’t realize that he was going to be around longer than every element of it.”

Advertisement

The cast also dived into how they approached playing these legendary characters we all know and love from the original Star Trek. Both Peck and Wesley shared that they try not to overthink those big “fan-favorite” moments (like when Spock and Kirk do their mind-meld thing) and instead just focus on staying present in the scene.

Wesley described their on-screen chemistry as Kirk and Spock like a “spark,” which honestly, we can all feel when we’re watching. Meanwhile, Romijn got excited talking about Una’s growth, especially in those lighter episodes where we get to see a completely different side of her character that most of us never expected.

Executive producers, Goldsman and Myers, also discussed how the show uses different film styles to help characters express what they’re feeling inside.

Advertisement

“The musical being the greatest example of that, the most effective still so far in my view, in that we were stuck at a moment ... where a tremendous amount of character resolution, relationship resolution was required. And suddenly we found ourselves in a genre where you sing your subtext,” Goldsman said.

Looking ahead, the producers are pumped about season 4, calling it their best work yet now that the cast has really found their groove together. Wesley shared his excitement about watching Kirk continue to evolve and his relationship with Spock deepen, as the show keeps making these iconic characters feel more human and explores those emotional connections that make us all care about them.

