Second Winds is a short documentary film that captures the powerful, deeply personal journeys of three individuals living with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), a type of blood cancer. Each unique and dynamic story reveals how facing a life-changing diagnosis can bring renewed clarity and purpose, sparking a commitment to live more fully, stay active, and embrace what truly matters. Through the unwavering support of their families and communities, these individuals find not just strength, but inspiration to thrive.

Second Winds was created by AbbVie and directed by award-winning filmmaker Dominic Gill.

