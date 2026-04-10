Open Enrollment 2024
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Epilepsy is a neurological disorder that affects millions of people worldwide, causing recurring seizures that can vary widely in intensity and frequency.
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Whether it’s your first time signing up or you need to make changes, here’s what’s new about Medicare this year
- Paid Program
Introducing UCLA Health Medicare Advantage Plan: Designed By Doctors, Created For L.A. County
This year, 62% of Medicare beneficiaries in Los Angeles County are enrolled in Medicare Advantage.
- Paid Program
How To Get the Most Out of Medicare
Choosing the right medical group is one of the most important decisions you can make.
Healthy Living October 2024
Advanced personal tech can become a way of life to help active seniors optimize their health.
RESOURCES
4M Dental Implant Center
Locations in Long Beach, Newport Beach, Anaheim Hills, Murrieta, Valencia, Palm Desert, Las Vegas, Riverside, San Diego.
AltaMed PACE
2040 Camfield Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90040
iPickle
Multiple Locations: Arcadia, Arroyo Seco (South Pasadena), Cerritos, La Habra, South El Monte
Los Angeles Jewish Health
7150 Tampa Ave., Reseda, CA 91335
Optum
2175 Park Place, El Segundo, CA 90245
Get The Most Out of Your Medicare
Learn more, and speak with licensed insurance agent, Dan Tirado, (CA License #0E02208)
SCAN: Real Talk About Medicare
855-586-7226 – Calling this number will connect you to a licensed insurance agent/broker.
Doctor-Designed Plans Created To Put Patient Care First
Healthy Living April 2024
Optum’s Dedicated Doctors Give Older People Resources, Support and a Positive Outlook on Retirement
Aging - it’s the ultimate inevitability of life. Doing it with awareness and aplomb is such an often talked about concept that we’ve coined the phrase “aging gracefully.”