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Open Enrollment 2024

Healthy Living October 2024

healthy living oct 2024

Use It; Wear It; Share It: Feel Better!

Advanced personal tech can become a way of life to help active seniors optimize their health.

the cover of october 2024's Healthy Living Guide by LA Times Studios

Healthy Living: Read the Print Edition

RESOURCES

healthy living oct 2024

4M Dental Implant Center

Locations in Long Beach, Newport Beach, Anaheim Hills, Murrieta, Valencia, Palm Desert, Las Vegas, Riverside, San Diego.

Website
healthy living oct 2024

AltaMed PACE

2040 Camfield Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90040

Website
healthy living oct 2024

iPickle

Multiple Locations: Arcadia, Arroyo Seco (South Pasadena), Cerritos, La Habra, South El Monte

Website
healthy living oct 2024

Los Angeles Jewish Health

7150 Tampa Ave., Reseda, CA 91335

Website
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Optum

2175 Park Place, El Segundo, CA 90245

Website
healthy living oct 2024

Get The Most Out of Your Medicare

Learn more, and speak with licensed insurance agent, Dan Tirado, (CA License #0E02208)

Call Now
healthy living oct 2024

SCAN: Real Talk About Medicare

855-586-7226 – Calling this number will connect you to a licensed insurance agent/broker.

Website
UCLA Health logo

Doctor-Designed Plans Created To Put Patient Care First

Website
healthy living oct 2024

Villa Scalabrini Retirement Center

10631 Vinedale St., Sun Valley, CA 91352

Website
healthy living oct 2024

The Watermark at Westwood Village

947 Tiverton Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90024

Website
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Wise & Healthy Aging

1527 4th St., Santa Monica, CA 90401

Website

Healthy Living April 2024

Healthy Living 4 2024
Paid Program

Optum’s Dedicated Doctors Give Older People Resources, Support and a Positive Outlook on Retirement

Aging - it’s the ultimate inevitability of life. Doing it with awareness and aplomb is such an often talked about concept that we’ve coined the phrase “aging gracefully.”

Healthy Living 4 2024
Paid Program

Dental Implants Can Have a Huge Impact

Healthy Living 4 2024

Stretches Seniors Can (And Should) do Every Day

Healthy Living 4 2024

A Beautiful Garden is a Perfect Place to Spend a Renewing Spring – The Health Benefits are Tangible, Too

Senior Medicare Patrol
Paid Program

New Medicare Card Scams on the Rise

Resources

healthy living spring 2024

Healthy Living: Read the Print Edition