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Open Enrollment November 2025

UCLA Health Medicare Advantage Plan
Paid Program

A Medicare Advantage Plan Designed by UCLA Health Doctors for L.A. County

Open Enrollment November 2025 Cover

Open Enrollment November 2025: Read the Print Edition

Healthy Living October 2025

AltaMed PACE helps loved ones remain healthy and independent
Paid Program

AltaMed PACE: Complete Care for Seniors

AltaMed PACE offers all-inclusive medical care, nutrition, social activities, and transportation for seniors with complex needs, helping them stay independent and easing caregiver burden.

A group of senior friends taking a mountain hike and enjoying the view.
Paid Program

Proactive Health: Preventative Care to Stay Healthy

Beautiful cherry blossom at Japanese Garden of Descanso Garden, Los Angeles, California

4 Fall Walks in LA & OC That Are Perfect for Friends (and Fresh Air)

Senior, friends and group relax at cafe on holiday or reunion on vacation in retirement.

Don’t Hibernate! Keep Your Social Life Buzzing as the Days Get Shorter

Happy healthy fit mature older family couple having breakfast sitting at kitchen table.

Why Eating Breakfast Earlier Could Be the Key to Aging Better

October 2025 Healthy Living Cover

Healthy Living October 2025: Read the Print Edition

RESOURCES

healthy living oct 2024

AltaMed PACE

2040 Camfield Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90040

Website
Calligraphy Westwood Village Logo 2025

Calligraphy Westwood Village

947 Tiverton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024

Website
healthy living oct 2024

Los Angeles Jewish Health

7150 Tampa Ave., Reseda, CA 91335

Website
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Optum

2175 Park Place, El Segundo, CA 90245

Website
Regal Medical Group, Lakeside Community Healthcare, ADOC Medical Group logos

Regal Medical Group

8510 Balboa Blvd Suite 170, Northridge, CA 91325

Website
UCLA Health logo

Doctor-Designed Plans Created To Put Patient Care First

Website
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Villa Scalabrini Retirement Center

10631 Vinedale St., Sun Valley, CA 91352

Website

Healthy Living April 2025

April 2025 Healthy Living Cover

Healthy Living April 2025: Read the Print Edition

RESOURCES

Healthy Living 4 2024

California Senior Medicare Patrol

800 Sunrise Avenue, Suite F, Roseville, CA, 95661

Website
Photo of elderly couple dancing.

Fountainview at Eisenberg Village

6440 Wilbur Avenue, Reseda, CA 91335

Website
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Optum

2175 Park Place, El Segundo, CA 90245

Website
UCLA Health logo

Doctor-Designed Plans Created To Put Patient Care First

Website
Photo of Villa Scalabrini website logo

Villa Scalabrini Retirement Center

10631 Vinedale St., Sun Valley, CA 91352

Website
healthy living oct 2024

The Watermark at Westwood Village

947 Tiverton Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90024

Website
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Wise & Healthy Aging

1527 4th St., Santa Monica, CA 90401

Website