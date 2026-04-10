Open Enrollment November 2025
Healthy Living October 2025
RESOURCES
AltaMed PACE
2040 Camfield Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90040
Calligraphy Westwood Village
947 Tiverton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Los Angeles Jewish Health
7150 Tampa Ave., Reseda, CA 91335
Optum
2175 Park Place, El Segundo, CA 90245
Regal Medical Group
8510 Balboa Blvd Suite 170, Northridge, CA 91325
Doctor-Designed Plans Created To Put Patient Care First
Villa Scalabrini Retirement Center
10631 Vinedale St., Sun Valley, CA 91352
Healthy Living April 2025
RESOURCES
California Senior Medicare Patrol
800 Sunrise Avenue, Suite F, Roseville, CA, 95661
Fountainview at Eisenberg Village
6440 Wilbur Avenue, Reseda, CA 91335
Optum
2175 Park Place, El Segundo, CA 90245
Doctor-Designed Plans Created To Put Patient Care First
Villa Scalabrini Retirement Center
10631 Vinedale St., Sun Valley, CA 91352
The Watermark at Westwood Village
947 Tiverton Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90024
Wise & Healthy Aging
1527 4th St., Santa Monica, CA 90401