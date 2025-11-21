Regal Medical Group, Lakeside Community Healthcare and ADOC Medical Group Help You Get More from Your Medicare

When considering your Medicare options, don’t forget what really matters most – having the right doctor who gets you and your healthcare needs

Regal Medical Group, Lakeside Community Healthcare and ADOC Medical Group contract with premier doctors, hospitals and urgent care centers in Southern California, giving you more choices, more support and more confidence in your care right in your community.

Medicare Annual Enrollment (AEP) is from October 15 to December 7, 2025.

This is a great time to take another look at your current plan. Your Medicare benefits and health needs can change each year, so it’s important to make sure you have the right plan, doctor and medical group for 2026.

You can learn how Medicare Advantage can help with:



Reducing your out-of-pocket healthcare expenses

Providing coverage for dental, hearing and other essential benefits

Access to major health plans

To help you get started, we have teamed up with Nairy Ghazourian (CA License #0F92681), an independent, licensed insurance agent who can set up a free consultation, guide you through your options and help you find the right doctor for you. Call Nairy at (888) 342-8419, Monday-Friday, from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. TDD/TTY users dial 711.

There is no obligation to enroll. Just friendly, expert advice to help you get more from your Medicare and find a doctor you’ll truly love. Take the first step toward better care today!

