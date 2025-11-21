A Medicare Advantage Plan Designed by UCLA Health Doctors for L.A. County

This year, 57% of Medicare beneficiaries in Los Angeles County are enrolled inMedicare Advantage.* With the UCLA Health Medicare Advantage Plan, L.A. County residents can choose a health plan that was created just for them.

So, why has UCLA Health entered the crowded health insurance marketplace? We asked two of the founding physicians who helped design the plan.

“UCLA Health has been committed to improving the care available to L.A. communities since 1955. Creating an umbrella of accessible, affordable care plans focused on patient outcomes was the next logical step,” said Dr. Samuel Skootsky, chief medical executive of UCLA Health Medicare Advantage Plan and practicing internist for over 40 years.

“There’s instability in the Medicare Advantage market,” he adds. “Commercial plans come and go, but UCLA Health has been providing care for almost 70 years, and we will always be available. We’re here to give L.A. County residents a stable Medicare plan option combined with a world-class network of care.”

Doctor-designed plans created to put patient care first

A team of UCLA Health doctors collaborated to design two Medicare Advantage plans. They commissioned foundational research to understand what Medicare-eligibles in L.A. County want from their Medicare coverage. Plus, they tapped into UCLA Health’s decades of experience working with insurance providers to eliminate barriers members typically encounter in getting care.

“We aim to provide a smooth, streamlined member experience and know we can deliver because we understand every touchpoint in a member’s care journey,” explained Dr. Eddy Ang, chief medical officer for UCLA Health Medicare Advantage Plan, who helped design the plans with Skootsky. “Because we have longstanding relationships with the medical groups and providers in our network, we can integrate every aspect of patient care seamlessly.”

7,000+ in-network physicians, specialists, clinics and hospitals

One of the most appealing benefits of the UCLA Health Medicare Advantage Plan is that many members can keep the local doctors they already know and trust while gaining access to UCLA Health’s world-class resources when needed.

The plan includes 7,000+ in-network providers committed to delivering patient-centered care. Members can count on coordinated care at every level, from preventative and primary care to highly rated specialty and surgical care. “We’ve handpicked independent physician associations that we know share our ethos and values for providing high-quality, patient-centered care,” said Skootsky.

Comprehensive coverage that’s kind to your wallet

Hospital, medical and prescription drug coverage are combined with dental, vision, hearing and extra benefits, including an over-the-counter allowance. There are $0 copays for primary and specialty care visits, $0 copays for preferred generic drugs up to a 100-day supply and a yearly out-of-pocket maximum to protect members’ finances. Plus, the UCLA Health Medicare Advantage Principal Plan has a $0 monthly premium to keep costs low.

Plans created for mature L.A. County residents

L.A. County residents are active and independent. UCLA Health Medicare Advantage Plan supports this by offering care for the unique needs of older adults. “In geriatrics, there’s much more emphasis on what members want for themselves in terms of milestones and outcomes,” said Ang. “Our network physicians will work to discuss these issues with members and help them progress towards their goals for a better quality of life. For us, it’s as much about wellness and prevention as it is about highly specialized care.”

Learn more about the UCLA Health Medicare Advantage Plan at 877-792-1496 (TTY 711), 8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 7 days a week.

