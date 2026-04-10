Active & Living: Why Active Senior Living in Los Angeles is the New Luxury

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These terms are used often to describe senior communities – but which fits you best?

For many Southern Californians who are 55-plus, active senior living stops being analogous with “old folks home” and instead becomes an attractive living option. Offering incredible amenities, active senior living these days feels much more communal and luxurious than the “out to pasture” locales of yesteryear.

Plus, with the cost of living in L.A. being on the high side, active living communities often provide accommodations for seniors at competitive prices, with fewer distractions than one would find in traditional housing. Many communities are in desirable locations, including the Westside and coastal areas.

Modern senior living communities focus on health and longevity to keep residents thriving. Wellness at Calligraphy Westwood Village, a distinguished senior living community in West L.A., is part of daily life, shaped by a focus on mind, body and community. Residents can explore what works best for them – whether that’s health and fitness classes like yoga and tai chi or time spent connecting with other like-minded peers. With support from a dedicated team, it’s an approach that encourages a more balanced, personal path to well-being.

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Another upscale community option lies in Fountainview at Eisenberg Village in Reseda, which features resort-style living including dining, entertainment and fitness, as well as health and wellness options to keep residents happy and healthy.

And, in Beverly Grove, the recently opened Leonard on Beverly offers thoroughly designed spaces that provide active, intentional and a healthy-food-forward mindset for mindful assisted living. With a variety of living options in their pet friendly apartments, the Leonard is an attractive option for those with furry companions.

Regardless of which Southern California active living option you select, the “new normal” is luxe, mindful and above all, human.

