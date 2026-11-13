Is Your Healthcare Experience Spinning Out of Control?

When you add our network of doctors to your Medicare plan, you turn down the noise and amplify your support.

Regal Medical Group, Lakeside Community Healthcare and ADOC Medical Group are part of the largest doctor-led network in Southern California. We coordinate a winning care team that includes your primary doctor, specialists, hospitals, urgent care centers and more.



Senior Concierge Lines ready to answer questions and help our Medicare Advantage members with their care

ready to answer questions and help our Medicare Advantage members with their care Coordinated care teams to help our members manage chronic conditions and live well

to help our members manage chronic conditions and live well My Wellness Passport program for Medicare Advantage members to earn rewards for completing qualifying healthy activities

Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) is Oct. 15 – Dec. 7, 2026

Since Medicare plans change each year, your coverage for 2027 should be reviewed by an independent, licensed insurance agent. Choosing a Medicare Advantage health plan can help reduce out-of-pocket costs while providing coverage for dental, hearing and other vital services.

We’re with you every step

“We meet you where you’re at on your health journey,” says Jill Selby, senior vice president of Marketing and Communications. “Our focus is to help you make realistic changes that lead to long-term wellness.”

On HealthyWayEvents.com, members can browse online fitness classes and in-person community events. We also offer chronic condition management programs.

“The goal is to provide a member-centered experience,” says Nirav Shah, M.D., senior medical director. “We believe in well-rounded healthcare with doctors who speak your language.”

Ready to make 2027 your healthiest year yet?

To set up a one-on-one benefits review with Wendy Velasquez, an independent, licensed insurance agent (CA License #0H09665), call (888) 752-1519, Mon. – Fri.: 8 a.m.–5 p.m. TTY call 711.

Don’t skip this chance to take control of your health!