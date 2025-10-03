Don’t Hibernate! Keep Your Social Life Buzzing as the Days Get Shorter

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The days may be getting shorter, but that doesn’t mean you social life has to

Everywhere you go in September and beyond, you get the feeling of “hunkering down.” The grand kids are back in school, and no one is having that fun summer-style barbecue in October. But not to worry!

The “post-summer” season is the perfect time to refocus on being connected – and that is just as important for your mental and physical health as a brisk walk in the morning.

Here are a few ways to keep your social calendar full, your mind sharp and your spirits high.

Recharge Those Friendships

While the weather may be ideal, summer often means busy travel schedules and a lot of familial responsibilities with kids and grand kids on break. Fall is the perfect opportunity to reach out and reconnect, and it’s easier to do than you’d think.



Make it a Habit: Schedule a weekly coffee or a monthly lunch with a friend. Having a regular date to look forward to helps you stay on track and keeps your social life a priority (as it should be).

Schedule a weekly coffee or a monthly lunch with a friend. Having a regular date to look forward to helps you stay on track and keeps your social life a priority (as it should be). Bring the Fun to You : Plan a game night, start a book club or even host a casual movie afternoon at home. These low-key activities are great for conversation and strengthening bonds.

: Plan a game night, start a book club or even host a casual movie afternoon at home. These low-key activities are great for conversation and strengthening bonds. Pick Up the Phone: A simple phone call or video chat can do wonders. A quick chat with an out-of-town friend or family member is a great way to stay connected without leaving home.

Meet New Friends

Making new friends is a fantastic way to open up your world and discover new interests. Here are some easy ways to find like-minded people.



Find Your Passion : Take a class! Many local community colleges and senior centers in Southern California offer a variety of classes, from painting and pottery to gardening and foreign languages. Learning something new is a great icebreaker.

: Take a class! Many local community colleges and senior centers in Southern California offer a variety of classes, from painting and pottery to gardening and foreign languages. Learning something new is a great icebreaker. Give Back : Volunteering is one of the best ways to meet people who share your values. Area hospitals, museums and community gardens are always looking for help via volunteers, and you’ll find a rewarding sense of purpose while making new connections.

: Volunteering is one of the best ways to meet people who share your values. Area hospitals, museums and community gardens are always looking for help via volunteers, and you’ll find a rewarding sense of purpose while making new connections. Join a Group: Whether it’s a walking club, a book discussion group at the local library or a group for your favorite hobby, joining up with others for an organized activity makes it easy to find common ground and a solid basis for a new friendship.

The Mental Health Connection

Staying socially active is a powerful tool for your mental well-being. It can boost your mood, reduce feelings of loneliness and help you stay engaged with the world around you. So, think of every phone call, every coffee date and every new friend as an investment in your own happiness. Most importantly, be open and stay curious! Your mind will thank you for it.