Primary Care, Urgent Care, and Emergency Care: Knowing Your Care Options

Optum explains to readers to understand the capabilities of primary care clinics, urgent care centers, and emergency rooms.

Finding the Right Care at the Right Time

Navigating the healthcare system today can be confusing – especially when you’re sick or in pain – and requires understanding what type of medical facility is best for your needs. Deciding whether a sudden symptom warrants a trip to your primary care doctor, an urgent care center, or the emergency department can directly impact your health outcome.

Primary Care: The Key to Preventive Medicine

Primary care doctors and clinicians should be at the center of your long-term health care. They help manage chronic diseases, perform preventive screenings, and coordinate specialist referrals. Healthcare providers such as Optum heavily emphasize this preventive care approach to help patients manage conditions before they become more serious.

Dr. Valerie Green, MD - Family Medicine (Optum)

“My job is to stabilize medical conditions and diagnose things as early as possible so I can provide resources to ensure the patient lives a long, healthy life,” explains Dr. Valerie Green-Amos, MD, a family medical physician with Optum.

Many patients bypass primary care due to fear or perceived lack of available appointments. Untreated chronic issues frequently escalate as a result. For elderly or disabled patients, a simple urinary tract infection can have serious complications. All it takes is early intervention with standard antibiotics to prevent severe symptoms. “If that treatment doesn’t start early enough, and severe symptoms occur, people end up in the emergency room and hospitalized because all kinds of things can happen,” notes Dr. Green-Amos.

Urgent Care: Same-Day Care With Walk-In or After-Hours Access

When a health concern needs prompt attention but is not life-threatening, visiting an urgent care center is highly effective. These facilities treat illnesses or injuries that need same-day attention or after-hours care, but do not require the advanced resources of an emergency department.

They are typically walk-in clinics that provide timely care often at a significantly lower cost than the emergency room. Typical capabilities include treating minor cuts that may need stitches, sprains, as well as urinary tract infections. While many common symptoms can be addressed by either primary or urgent care, urgent care is the preferred choice when your primary doctor is unavailable (such as after hours or on weekends) and the issue requires prompt attention.

Many urgent care clinics now offer on-site advanced diagnostic tools. “Today, urgent care has incredible technology and access to point-of-care labs, allowing you to get results quickly and make educated assessments,” states Dr. Green-Amos. For example, if a patient comes to urgent care with a severe cough, staff may be able to perform an X-ray to diagnose pneumonia and administer intravenous antibiotics immediately. Many can also administer intravenous fluids to stabilize high blood sugar.

The Emergency Department: Critical Care

The emergency department (ED) handles life-threatening situations. Immediate emergency care is required for critical symptoms—including heart attack symptoms such as chest pain and shortness of breath, uncontrolled bleeding, trauma, head injuries, and signs of stroke such as face drooping or trouble speaking.Upon arrival, nurses prioritize patients rapidly. “If you go to the ED today, you are prioritized based on the severity of your symptoms, not arrival time,” notes Dr. Green-Amos. “For those facing urgent medical conditions, fast intervention saves lives.”

Since the location of care is so important to health outcomes, make sure you understand the types of care available to you as well as locations and hours, and in-network services in advance of a health issue. Check with your primary care provider or health plan so you know your after-hours or extended hours choices and if there are virtual or nurse line options available.“I don’t want you to wait until a problem becomes severe,” Dr. Green-Amos emphasizes. “Healthcare works best when individuals can access the right care at the right time. That’s what Optum is here for—to connect patients with the services they need, when they need it most.”

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