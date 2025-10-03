4 Fall Walks in LA & OC That Are Perfect for Friends (and Fresh Air)

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Fall activities for those in L.A. & O.C. help get some fresh air and keep up with friends

Fall in Southern California, while different than autumn across the nation, is nonetheless the perfect time to get outdoors. While it’s still warm, the sun is a little less intense and the scenery is just waiting to be explored. We’ve put together a few simple, scenic spots in Los Angeles and Orange County that are perfect for a light walk or a leisurely stroll with friends.

Walks In Los Angeles County

Descanso Gardens (La Cañada Flintridge)

Escape the city buzz and step into a tranquil, living work of art. Descanso Gardens is known for its stunning seasonal displays, and fall brings a gentle change of colors, even here in forever-summer SoCal. The paths here are mostly flat and paved, making it easy to enjoy a relaxing walk through the camellia forests or along the streams. Meet up with a friend, grab a cup of tea from the cafe and stroll about, simply soaking in the beauty of nature.

El Dorado Nature Center (Long Beach)

This hidden gem offers a peaceful retreat right in the heart of Long Beach. With two miles of shaded, flat trails that wind around two lakes, it feels miles away from the urban sprawl. You can take a gentle walk at your own pace, sit on one of the many benches to watch the ducks and enjoy a quiet moment in a beautiful, natural setting.

Advertisement

Walks In Orange County

Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve (Newport Beach)

Known to locals as “the Back Bay,” this is a fantastic spot for a walk with a view. The paved and flat trail loops around the estuary, offering panoramic views of the water and a chance to spy local wildlife and migratory birds. The trail is wide, perfect for walking with a partner or a group, and the omnipresent ocean breeze keeps things comfortable.

San Clemente Beach Trail (San Clemente)

For those who love the sound of the ocean, the San Clemente Beach Trail is unbeatable. This 2.3-mile (each way) path runs right alongside the sand, offering continuous ocean views. It’s an easy walk with plenty of benches to stop and rest. You can even grab a coffee or a treat at the pier, making it an ideal spot for a relaxing stroll with the benefit of a stunning backdrop.

Train track and dirt trail near the beach of San Clemente, California.

Advertisement

Find Your Walking Buddies in LA and OC

The best part about these walks is sharing them with others. Walking with a friend or a group is a great way to stay motivated and make a simple outing a social event. Check with your local senior or community centers or check online using platforms like meetup.com for walking groups in your area. There are often organized walks at parks and trails, just like the ones mentioned above!

So, this “fall” season, whatever the temperatures may be, put on some comfortable shoes, call a friend and take a moment to enjoy the beauty of Southern California’s fall.