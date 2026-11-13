Why Do Los Angeles Area Seniors Think Differently About Their Healthcare?

They have doctors and services that help them live better, not just longer.

94% of older adults say that quality of life matters more than just living longer.

While time and personal attention are often in short supply for patients in the healthcare world, seniors in Los Angeles and Orange Counties are receiving personalized care that helps them continue doing the activities they enjoy and spending meaningful time with the people they love.

What’s their secret? They’re patients of PIH Health, a network of three hospitals, hundreds of doctors, seven urgent care centers, more than 30 medical offices and specialized senior services throughout the region. Over the past 60+ years, PIH Health has grown up in the diverse neighborhoods it serves. Starting in 1959, PIH Health now includes PIH Health Whittier Hospital PIH Health Downey Hospital and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Downtown Los Angeles.

The right kind of care for seniors. PIH Health.

Because seniors benefit from a full continuum of care, from preventive screenings and primary care to advanced treatments and specialty services, urgent care, hospital care, home health and hospice care, PIH Health not only delivers these comprehensive services — its fully connected system helps providers coordinate care as well. This is really important to seniors and their families.

Doctors who are also health and wellness partners.

PIH Health expert senior specialists are especially appreciated for listening well and bringing compassion along with their clinical excellence. They pride themselves on being partners with their patients in maintaining their well-being. Their offices are in the community, so they understand their patients’ language, culture and priorities, and this knowledge becomes part of every medical decision and treatment plan. It’s why PIH Health is recognized for Excellence in Healthcare by the Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA), Best Hospital by LA Downtown News and Hospice Caregiver Experience Award by Strategic Healthcare Programs, just to name a few.

Whole-life senior care.

PIH Health is reaching out to seniors this fall to help them “Be Medicare Wise” by guiding them through their options and choosing a Medicare plan that includes the doctors and care they trust.

PIH Health offers free guidance. To speak with someone about what matters most to your health, call (323) 645-1829.