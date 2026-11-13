Founded by Seniors. Focused on a Healthier Future.

Not-for-profit. Mission-driven. Member-focused. For nearly 50 years, SCAN has worked to help older adults stay healthy, independent and in control of their care.

In 1977, a group of “twelve angry seniors” in Long Beach, California, got together to improve care and services for older adults.

These pioneers had a simple desire: to remain healthy and to age independently.

At the time, a large, underserved older population was struggling with an expensive and disconnected healthcare system. Coordinating care was difficult for many seniors, especially those with more complex needs. The services people needed often existed — but they weren’t always easy to access.

Something needed to change.

Rather than wait for change, these 12 diverse senior activists took matters into their own hands. They consulted with experts in medicine and social services and formed the not-for-profit Senior Care Action Network — now known as SCAN.

SCAN truly began as a network of services and programs, ranging from meal delivery and home repair to medical centers, transportation, housing and more. About 35 organizations took part, reflecting the cultural diversity of the people they served. That was the beginning of a different path to care.

Founded by seniors, for seniors

Since those early days, SCAN has been a loose-knit group of activists, a federally recognized Social HMO and a Medicare Advantage plan.

But through it all, SCAN has remained steadfastly committed to its original mission: to keep seniors healthy and independent.

SCAN launched its first Medicare health plan, a Social HMO, in 1984. Today, SCAN is one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and is known for pioneering benefits and services designed to meet the unique needs of older adults.

And the mission has continued to grow. SCAN Group is a mission-driven nonprofit advancing the health and independence of older adults by expanding beyond insurance into care delivery and addressing challenges such as chronic illness, limited access to care and homelessness.

Through its broader family of organizations and services, SCAN works to support older adults in a variety of ways — from primary care rooted in geriatric principles to community programs, resource referrals, in-home support and care for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Expanding beyond one-size-fits-all

Older adults are not one-size-fits-all. SCAN members come from different backgrounds, cultures and economic circumstances. And SCAN believes every member deserves healthcare that focuses on individual needs.

That’s why SCAN has created a range of health plan options designed to serve different populations and different health needs.

As a not-for-profit with a grassroots heritage, SCAN is activist by nature. When SCAN says its mission is to share high-quality healthcare with older adults, it means it.

Because everyone deserves access to care that helps address their health challenges.

Changing the conversation on aging

At the heart of SCAN’s work are its members.

Their needs matter. Their voices need to be heard.

That means going into communities to listen, educate and connect — and taking those learnings back into the plans, benefits and services SCAN provides.

It also means challenging the idea that Medicare benefits should simply look good on paper.

At SCAN, benefits should make a real difference in the lives of older adults, helping them stay healthy, independent and in control of their care.

SCAN believes in a future where older adults can easily navigate and access the healthcare services they need. Where getting to necessary medical appointments is easier. Where seniors have a say in the care they receive and how they receive it. And where aging is supported and embraced, ensuring older adults are respected, heard and valued.

Rebels with a cause

Since day one, the health and independence of seniors has been at the heart of everything SCAN does.

Nearly five decades later, that motivation still drives the organization to care for older adults in better, more innovative ways.

SCAN stands for health because lifelong vitality should persist. It supports independence because seniors want autonomy over their own lives — and deserve it.

That same spirit is even reflected in SCAN’s logo.

When SCAN asks members what they think of the organization, one thing is heard again and again: “SCAN has heart.”

The heart at the center of the logo is surrounded by 12 beams — one for each of SCAN’s 12 founding seniors.

Nearly 50 years later, they remain the heart of SCAN.

SCAN started building a better tomorrow for older adults in 1977 — and continues working toward a healthier future for all.

Learn more about SCAN Health Plan at SCANdifference.org.