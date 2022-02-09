Since Seyie Putsure founded boutique design firm Seyie Design in 2007, her body of work has grown internationally to include luxury residences and hospitality environments, such as high-end salons, spas and retail.

Born in Northeast India, Putsure was introduced to the fine arts and architecture at an early age. After college, she entered the world of high style in the heart of the New York and Paris international fashion scenes. While working for some of the world’s finest fashion houses, including CHANEL and Dolce & Gabbana, she honed her skills for excellence and refinement.

With Seyie Design, Putsure merges the fashion and interior design worlds. She creates fashionable and functional branded interiors for stylish individuals with great taste and for brands catering to them. Her goal is to enhance people’s lives through places she designs, whether it’s a home they enjoy spending time in or a store where shopping becomes a memorable experience.

Some notable projects include private residences in California and New York. She was the exclusive designer for the 54th and 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards Official Talent Gift Lounge and for retail shops at The Bloc in Downtown Los Angeles. Her work has been featured on the cover of New York Post Alexa magazine’s design issue, as well as Livingetc, California Home + Design, and Vogue.

Putsure earned her degree from Clark University and graduated from UCLA Extension’s Professional Interior Design program. She is a member of The New Hollywood and a chair for the WBEC West (Women’s Business Enterprise Council) Los Angeles forum. seyiedesign.com