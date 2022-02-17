Managing Attorney

Bedford Law Group, APLC

As managing attorney at Bedford Law Group, Shawn Azizzadeh oversees the day-to-day activities of the firm. He gives each case his personal attention. His remarkable negotiation skills allow him to obtain the best possible results for his clients. Azizzadeh prides himself in taking and successfully handling challenging cases that other seasoned attorneys have determined are unwinnable. Areas of practice for Azizzadeh include car, truck, motorcycle, bicycle and pedestrian accidents, dog bites, brain injuries, wrongful death, personal injury, products liability, business litigation and premises liability. Azizzadeh received his law degree from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles and received his undergraduate degree from the University of Southern California. He is admitted to practice law in both State and Federal courts in California.

