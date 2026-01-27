Sundance 2026: Ethan Hawke and more with ‘The Weight’

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Padraic McKinley, Ethan Hawke, Julia Jones, Austin Amelio and Sam Hazeldine talk about their film, “The Weight” at the L.A. Times Studio @ Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve.

