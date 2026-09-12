TIFF Interview: Lauren Miller Rogen, Seth Rogen and Anna Kendrick talk “Babies”

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The creative team behind Babies, writer-director Lauren Miller Rogen, Seth Rogen and co-star Anna Kendrick came by the Los Angeles Times Studio at RBC House to discuss their new comedy feature. The team shares the personal origins of telling a story about a couple choosing not to have children, portraying a healthy and supportive relationship on screen, and capturing the authentic beauty of filming on location in Los Angeles.