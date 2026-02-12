Episode 11: When Misinformation Muddies The Path
- Share via
A recent attempt by the California state legislature to create a Rebuilding Authority to help coordinate the recovery and restoration of neighborhoods burned in the Eaton and Palisades fire was met with backlash. The language in the proposed bill was confusing, but, also, some of the information circulating about it wasn’t true, stoking the fear and anger of some residents. The bill, SB 549, has since been tabled, and it’s unclear what the next step is for this idea of a Rebuilding Authority.
At the same time, concern over another building bill, now law, led local and state officials to quickly weaken its reach in the Pacific Palisades. Los Angeles Times reporter Liam Dillon covers housing and recently wrote about all of this. He joins host Kate Cagle to talk about what happened and how some of these misconceptions could affect the rebuilding process.
At the same time, concern over another building bill, now law, led local and state officials to quickly weaken its reach in the Pacific Palisades. Los Angeles Times reporter Liam Dillon covers housing and recently wrote about all of this. He joins host Kate Cagle to talk about what happened and how some of these misconceptions could affect the rebuilding process.