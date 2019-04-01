On the Town: La Providencia Guild is planning on ‘Making a Difference’

For the 72nd time since the organization’s formation in 1947, members of the La Providencia Guild of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, or CHLA, gathered for the installation of their president and officers.
Convening at Oakmont Country Club, guild members received status reports from committee chairs before honoring Glenda Jones, outgoing president, and watching the swearing in of Sue Meckley, who will preside as the organization’s president through March 2020.
Along with installing Meckley, guild member Irene Matzger also administered the oath of office to 2019-20 officers Nancy Wiggins, Rosemarie Witten, Ann O’Donnell-Gardner, Jill Kessler, Teresa Garcia and Jones.
Meckley, who has been a guild member for eight years, and reveled her presidential theme will be: “Making a Difference for Generations to Come,” also announced the formation of a new officer position.
“Beginning this year, we are proud to announce the establishment of a dedicated fundraising chairwoman,” Meckley said.
“The woman who will be taking on this role will work with all of our chairs to bring about bigger events than we have done in the recent past — events that will reach beyond our members and supporters to the community at large,” Meckley said.
“I am proud to announce that the woman who will take on this new role is our outgoing president, Glenda Jones, who is perfectly suited to carry out the charge of this position and establish it as a part of our continuing work,” she added.
This year’s annual meeting and officer reorganization luncheon, chaired by Witten, was made possible by the event’s committee made up of Sue Ann Gordon, DeeDee Rowlands, Donna Sagona Salant, Kris Veatch, Malena Tappan and Pat Maskell.
Back in 1947, the charter membership of the La Providencia Guild consisted of 25 women who were interested in supporting the work of CHLA.
They chose the name for two reasons: Because “La Providencia” means “the provider” or “the beneficent one,” and also because Burbank is in the heart of the old Spanish land grant of that name.
Today, the guild has more than 120 women who participate in four levels of membership: actives, associates, patroness and emeritus members, who have either served as the group’s president in the past or have been members for over 40 years.
The guild also has sustaining members, who support their work through their financial generosity.
Many of the events started by the charter members are continued today, such as ta membership tea, fall fashion show and spring social brunch, the latter to be held this coming April 28 at the Chevy Chase Country Club.
Funds raised at the guild’s events and its Burbank Boulevard thrift shop support the current projects its members are supporting which include the Associates Endowed Chair for the Chief of the Children’s Orthopedic Center and the Associates Endowment for Liver and Intestinal Research.
For more information about guild membership, the thrift store, providing financial support or upcoming fundraising events, visit laprov.org or call (818) 845-6606.
