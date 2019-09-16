Burbank Area Calendar: Square-dancing class for singles and couples offered at senior center

A square-dancing class will be held from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18 and 25, at the Joslyn Adult Center, 1301 W. Olive Ave., Burbank. The low-cost class has no special clothing requirements and no dance experience is needed.

The classes are open to singles and couples. For more information, call (818) 846-8848 or (818) 832-8848.

Talk to address how to avoid scams

A presentation about how to avoid scams will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Joslyn Adult Center, 1301 W. Olive Ave., Burbank.

This event costs $2 without a Burbank senior activity card. For more information or to sign up, call (818) 238-5353.

Discussion about diabetes to be held

Dr. Grace Wong will discuss what diabetes is, how it is diagnosed and how it is managed at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, at the Joslyn Center, 1301 W. Olive Ave., Burbank.

The lecture costs $2 without a Burbank senior activity card. For more information or to sign up, call (818) 238-5353.

Program to focus on Medicare

A talk about Medicare will be presented at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Joslyn Adult Center, 1301 W. Olive Ave., Burbank. The lecture will also have a question-and-answer segment with an insurance agent who specializes in Medicare.

This lecture costs $2 without a Burbank senior activity card. For more information or to sign up for the event, call (818) 238-5353.

Presentation to cover information about arthritis

Dr. Evelyn Hernandez Del Cid will provide an overview about arthritis, the most common forms of arthritis, methods of arthritis management and tips for prevention at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Joslyn Adult Center, 1301 W. Olive Ave., Burbank.

For more information or to sign up, call (818) 238-5353.

Workshop to review brain health

A free brain-health workshop will be presented at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Joslyn Adult Center, 1301 W. Olive Ave., Burbank. Each participant in the workshop will receive a booklet with healthy brain tips on nutrition, exercise and sleep habits.

Each participant must have the ability to read and understand English and have basic computer skills to effectively complete the assessment.

The class is limited to 20 participants. For more information or to sign up, call (818) 238-5353.

Presentation offered about the history of ‘The Magic Flute’ opera

A presentation about the opera “The Magic Flute” will be offered at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Joslyn Adult Center, 1301 W. Olive Ave., Burbank. Ray Busmann will give the presentation about the opera’s origins as well as its numerous stage interpretations.

The presentation costs $2 without a Burbank senior activity card. For more information or to sign up for the presentation, call (818) 238-5353.

Adult center to present selections from opera

Selections from the opera “La Bohème” will be presented at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Joslyn Center, 1301 W. Olive Ave., Burbank. “La Bohème” is a four-act Italian opera that tells the story of a love affair between a poor poet and an equally-poor seamstress.

This performance costs $2 without a Burbank senior activity card. For more information or to sign up for the performance, call (818) 238-5353.

Performance to feature romantic songs

Musician Roberto Bonnai will perform romantic songs performed by Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Elvis as well as classic French songs and some of his own compositions at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, at the Joslyn Adult Center, 1301 W. Olive Ave., Burbank.

This performance costs $2 without a Burbank senior activity card. For more information or to sign up for the performance, call (818) 238-5353.

Performance to show multiple dance styles

The Olive Plaza Dancers will perform a variety of dancing styles such as line dancing and Cha Cha at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, at the Joslyn Adult Center, 1301 W. Olive Ave., Burbank.

This performance costs $2 without a Burbank senior activity card. For more information or to sign up, call (818) 238-5353.

Field trip will travel to Newport Beach

A field trip to the Newport Beach Art Festival and Whale Watching will be offered from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28. The art festival will feature more than 100 artists displaying their paintings, ceramics and sculptures.

After the festival, attendees will go on a two-hour boat ride to see whales and dolphins in their natural habitat.

This field trip will leave from and return to the Joslyn Adult Center, 1301 W. Olive Ave., Burbank. This off-site field trip costs $55 ($53 with a Burbank senior activity card).

For more information or to sign up for the trip, call (818) 238-5353.

Aquarium of the Pacific on adult center’s field-trip itinerary

A field trip to the Aquarium of the Pacific will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7. Participants will be able to see more than 12,000 animals from the Pacific Ocean. Participants must bring money for lunch at Café Scuba and must bring their ID for entry.

This field trip will leave from and return to the Joslyn Adult Center, 1301 W. Olive Ave., Burbank. This off-site field trip costs $28 ($26 with a Burbank senior activity card). Registration for the trip can be made at the front desk or the travel office at the Joslyn Adult Center.

Oktoberfest field trip offered

A field trip to Oktoberfest in Big Bear Lake will be offered from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27. Along with the Oktoberfest event, participants will take a complimentary bus tour of Big Bear Lake. The field trip will leave from and return to the Joslyn Adult Center, 1301 W. Olive Ave., Burbank.

This off-site field trip costs $78 ($76 with a Burbank senior activity card). Lunch is included with the ticket price. There are only 45 tickets available. Registration for this trip can be made at the front desk or the travel office of the Joslyn Adult Center.

