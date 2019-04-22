On the Town: Local Catholic school honors Burbank firefighters

The student body of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic School was joined by parents, faculty, staff members, and many of the church’s parishioners to honor the men and women of the Burbank Fire Department this past week.
During a morning Mass, in which Fire Capt. Joel Petteys, fire marshall Dave Burke and Burbank City Councilman Jess Talamantes, a retired fire captain, represented the department, Rev. John Collins, who serves as the pastor of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, paid tribute to all fire personnel who serve the city.
“The willingness to put yourself before others is a special calling, and we thank every member of our fire department for what they do to keep us safe,” said Collins during the Mass, which included participation of students who did readings, sang songs and offered up special prayers.
Following the Mass, each student was given a fire chief hat and the opportunity to sit in a fire truck and ask questions of Capt. Matt Garland, engineer Paul Konzen and firefighters Eric Ball and Keaton Funfar.
Among the special attendees at the event were women of the Golden Girls Cookie Brigade, co-chaired by Sally Peterson and Doris Owings.
The brigade is made up of a group of cookie bakers who, every month, deliver 40 dozen homemade treats to the Burbank police and fire headquarters as well as the city’s six fire stations.
“We’re so grateful for the dedication and bravery of our safety services employees, and this is our way of showing them our appreciation on an ongoing basis,” said Peterson, who was joined in passing out sweets by fellow brigade members Kaye Miljanich, Darlene Niers, Mary Dunn and Jeanne Finn.
Battalion Chief John Owings, who serves as the fire department’s public information officer, expressed gratitude on behalf of all the men and women in safety services for the kindness and recognition they were given by everyone at the church and school.
“We are grateful to have their support, and really appreciate the monthly treats we receive from the Golden Girls Cookie Brigade,” Owings said. “It means a lot to everyone here.”
St. Robert Bellarmine Parish was founded in 1907, with the church’s school established in 1936.
Today, serving students from kindergarten through eighth grade, instruction is given in core subjects, such as religion, physical education, computers, music and Spanish.
For more information, or to become a volunteer member of the Golden Girls Cookie Brigade, contact Peterson at (818) 843-6263.
