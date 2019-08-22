Behind Garcia, Burroughs football coasts by Hueneme to open season

Quarterback Nick Garcia and the Burroughs High football team came prepared and served notice in its season-opening contest Thursday.

The Indians got their point across early and often, with the mobile Garcia leading the surge.

Garcia finished with six total touchdowns, including five passing, to power host Burroughs to a convincing 59-18 nonleague victory against Hueneme at Memorial Field.

Burroughs' Carson Cardenaz stretches out and reaches the ball into the end zone for the first touchdown of the season with Hueneme's Manuel Ortiz trying to keep him out in a season opening non-league football game at Memorial Field in Burbank on Thursday, August 22, 2019. (Tim Berger/Burbank Leader)

Burroughs, looking to make the CIF Southern Section playoffs for the first time since 2015, scored on its first six possessions to take care of the Vikings in an opening game for both squads.

Advertisement

Garcia completed 14 of 24 passes for 204 yards for Burroughs, which received three touchdowns from receiver Aiden Forrester in the second quarter.

“I like our offense a lot, though we need to keep getting better in certain areas and spots,” Garcia said. “It was fun and our guys did their jobs across the field.

Burroughs' Aiden Forrester intercepts a Hueneme pass in a season opening non-league football game at Memorial Field in Burbank on Thursday, August 22, 2019. (Tim Berger/Burbank Leader)

“We were able to score early and that helped set the tone for the rest of the game. We know the potential is there and the tempo to our offense is faster.”

Garcia, a right-hander, engineered Burroughs down field on the game’s opening drive. He tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Carson Cardenaz to give the Indians a 6-0 lead with 9:24 to go.

Advertisement

Burroughs’ Michael Pentland recovered a fumble on the ensuing kick, setting the stage for Garcia and Cardenaz to team up for another touchdown. Cardenaz hauled in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Garcia to make it 13-0 with 8:52 remaining in the quarter.

Burroughs' Carson Cardenaz grabs the ball out of the defensive arms of Hueneme's Manuel Ortiz to score in a season opening non-league football game at Memorial Field in Burbank on Thursday, August 22, 2019. (Tim Berger/Burbank Leader)

Luke Rogers gave the Indians — who are in CIF Southern Section Division XI — a 19-0 advantage on a four-yard run off a pitch from Garcia with 3:53 to play in the opening quarter.

Hueneme, which is in Division XII, cut the deficit to 19-6 on a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ethan Neos to Manuel Ortiz with 2:15 left in the first quarter.

Garcia had a 53-yard touchdown run to make it 26-6 with 1:56 to go.

Hueneme's quarterback Ethan News is looking to pass as the Burroughs' defense catches up for the sack in a season opening non-league football game at Memorial Field in Burbank on Thursday, August 22, 2019. (Tim Berger/Burbank Leader)

A minute later, Neos tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Lopez to pull the Vikings to within 26-12 and complete the first-quarter scoring.

“We have an offense that’s still learning and growing,” said Burroughs second-year coach Rand Holdren, whose team finished with 525 yards of offense. “We have a lot of weapons and we’re still trying to improve.

“We have an offense that gives a lot of leeway and Nick is learning that each week. He’s fun to watch.”

Forrester, who finished with 186 yards of offense, enjoyed a huge second quarter to aid Burroughs.

Advertisement

Forrester caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Garcia to give Burrougha a 33-12 in the opening minute of the second quarter.

He then scored on an 83-yard run to extend the cushion to 39-12 with 9:16 left in the first half before catching a 20-yard touchdown pass from Garcia to make it 46-12 with 4:56 to go in the half.

Head coach Rand Holdren during the game against in a season Hueneme opening non-league football game at Memorial Field in Burbank on Thursday, August 22, 2019. (Tim Berger/Burbank Leader)

Elijah Aldama-Perez caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Perez with 9:14 left in the third quarter to extend the lead to 52-12.

Burroughs and Hueneme traded fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Burroughs’ Adrian Leon made it 59-12 with a five-yard run with 9:14 to go.

Hueneme wrapped up the scoring on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Neos to Ortiz with 3:45 remaining.

Burroughs' Aiden Forrester cuts inside through the Hueneme defense in a season opening non-league football game at Memorial Field in Burbank on Thursday, August 22, 2019. (Tim Berger/Burbank Leader)

Burroughs, which earned one victory on the field and a forfeit win in 2018, will next meet visiting Victor Valley in a nonleague contest at 7 p.m. Aug. 30.