February passenger numbers at Hollywood Burbank Airport come in flat

February tends to be the slowest month of the year at Hollywood Burbank Airport, and this past February was no exception.
There were 368,039 passengers during the second month of the year, just 3,794 more than the same month in 2018, said Nerissa Sugars, manager of air-service development for the airport during a meeting of the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority on Monday.
Southwest Airlines, the largest carrier operating at Hollywood Burbank, reported minimal growth, with 274,638 passengers for the month, which was 4,294 more than last year.
JetBlue Airways was unfazed by severe winter conditions across the country in February and had 17,949 passengers, a boost of 11,026 compared to the year before. That’s due in part to the airline’s recently added flights to New York and Boston, according to airport officials.
American Airlines reported 11,223 passengers for the month, an increase of 2,129 over the same month in 2018.
Delta Airlines also had some growth in February, tallying 9,928 passengers, or 1,216 more than last year.
Severe weather across the country and flight cancellations negatively impacted Alaska Airlines, which had 35,211 passengers. That was 9,027 fewer than the same month last year.
United Airlines was also affected by severe winter weather, as it reported 19,090 passengers in February, 5,844 fewer than the same month in 2018.
Other airports in the region also had relatively flat numbers in February. Los Angeles International Airport reported 6,066,401 passengers — 23,122 more than last year.
Ontario International Airport had 363,426 passengers during the month, an uptick of 9,543 over the year before.
John Wayne Airport saw 789,557 passengers, an improvement of 26,052 compared to last year.
Long Beach Airport has yet to publish its figures for February.
Parking at Hollywood Burbank took a hit in February. All of its parking services generated $1,504,090 for the month, which was $4,030 less than in 2018.
On the other hand, the revenue the airfield receives from ride-sharing companies continues to climb. Hollywood Burbank received $252,120, or $54,291 more than last year.